Turkey earthquake: a boy and a girl rescued after 10 days under the rubble





Rescue workers from the Istanbul Fire Department pulled a 13-year-old boy from the rubble after he spent 228 hours there in the aftermath of deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Mustafa’s life was saved on Wednesday in the southern Turkish city of Antakya, which was hit particularly hard.

Video footage published by the Istanbul Municipality showed the moment the young man was rescued and taken away by emergency teams.

Rescue scenes like these offered rare moments of hope amid a sea of ​​devastation, as the death toll in the aftermath of the two earthquakes currently stands at more than 41,000 and is expected to rise much higher.

In Turkey’s Kahramanmaras province, a 17-year-old girl was rescued from the rubble 248 hours after the first quake struck, according to state broadcaster TRT Haber.

Alina Olmes was rescued from the wreckage of the collapsed Atabi apartment building in the Kayabasi district of Kahramanmaras.

In the same province, on the tenth day after strong earthquakes, a 74-year-old woman was pulled from the wreckage of a collapsed building. According to Reuters, Jamil Kekek was surrounded for 227 hours.

Also in Kahramanmaras, a cat was rescued from a building 248 hours after the disaster.

Both earthquakes struck on February 6th. In Turkey, they centered in Kahramanmaras and conquered nine other provinces: Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, and Şanlıurfa.

Experts say 90 percent of survivors under the rubble were found in the first 72 hours, which is the window that closed last Thursday morning.

But news of people being rescued kept coming in the following days, with examples of miraculous survival including a 10-day-old baby, who had spent half his life under the rubble, and was rescued with his mother after 90 hours. .

Turkey earthquake: lack of clean water and latrines puts survivors at risk of disease

Read more ”

As rescue efforts continue, he warned foreign emergency workers and families of loved ones who are still missing to use heavy machinery to remove all the rubble as it could kill people who are still alive but trapped.

On social media, people are using the hashtag #EnkazKaldirmaDurmali, which translates as “the removal of debris must stop.”

Cyril Chauveau, deputy commander of the French rescue team deployed in Antakya, told Anadolu Agency that organizing relief efforts after such disasters is very difficult.

“It’s hard to know where to send the rescue teams,” Shufu said. We must organize quickly and focus on rescue operations. We must race against time during such colossal disasters.”

In a deep show of international solidarity, rescue workers from around the world came to help with the relief effort.

Bird man

In Syria, reeling from twin earthquakes against the backdrop of a decade of civil war, there was some good news to be found in a camp on the outskirts of rebel-held Jandris.

Omar Hussein Al-Ahmad, who survived the earthquake, told Reuters how he managed to save a number of birds from the disaster.

Omar Hussein Al-Ahmad carrying a cage full of rescued birds (Reuters)

The 27-year-old father said he fled his home first with his wife and children. Then he went back to rescue the birds and bring them back to his family’s tent in a camp for the displaced.

Carrying a cage full of some of the birds he had rescued, Ahmed said his home was completely destroyed. “If we release these birds, they will not survive and will need care and a special type of food,” he told Reuters.

After the earthquake, Ahmed stayed in an olive grove for two days before coming to the camp in Jenderes. “The next day, we went home to get our things and found some birds alive in the cages, and some dead in about five to six cages,” Ahmed said.

Keeping birds has always been a hobby for Ahmed and he has passed his passion on to his children.

“Now, my youngest son also loves birds and asked me to go back and fetch them so they don’t die,” Ahmed said.

