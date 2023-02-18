A Syrian girl laughed at the bombs of the displaced in the earthquake in Turkey | Turkey and Syria earthquake





The massive earthquake that shook the city of Antakya in southern Turkey on February 6 razed entire residential complexes to the ground, as well as a sense of security that it took the family of Abdullah al-Mohammed a long time to rebuild.

In 2020, the Syrian family had to move from their hometown of Saraqib, where government forces were fighting to regain control of Idlib province, to the town of Sarmada on the border with Turkey.

As bombs fell near their home amid a renewed assault by government forces on opposition-held northwest Syria, al-Mohammed taught his daughter Salwa, then three, to play a game so she would not be afraid.

A video of the bittersweet game went viral.

“coincidence!” Salwa exclaims in the clip, proud that she recognized the voice. “It will fall now, and we can laugh.”

The family eventually moved to Antakya. But three years after a father and daughter drive away death with laughter, their lives in Turkey are shattered by a series of violent tremors.

“The earthquake was so strong that I tried to reach Salwa on the other side of the room, but it kept pushing me back,” Al-Mohammed told Al Jazeera.

“You feel like you are stuck between this life and the next… You remember the good things and smile, you remember the bad ones and you ask God for forgiveness.”

Salwa and her family, who were forced to flee Syria, are displaced in Turkey due to the recent earthquakes [File: Linah Alsaafin/Al Jazeera]

As time dilates and moves in slow motion, he finally takes his terrified six-year-old daughter in his arms and stumbles down the stairs alongside his wife.

A wall had fallen and was preventing us from crossing. My neighbor was standing on the other side so I handed Salwa over to him but she was holding on to my neck… I had to forcibly remove her.”

From the street, they looked back at their crooked building, the cold wind blowing in their faces and the rain soaking their clothes.

Then another strong earthquake struck.

“I thought the earth was cracking under our feet,” he said, “all the buildings around us were collapsing.”

“I didn’t know where to run. Every now and then, we would hear screams from the rubble and people running to save them.”

Salwa started crying, as many people were running madly around her. Hours later, her father found a car where she could get some rest and warm up.

“She froze with cold and fear, and from time to time she would vomit,” he recalled.

“I felt doomsday”

With little property except a jacket that was not his, al-Muhammad set out with his wife and daughter to join his relatives in the southern Turkish city of Mersin.

They found their hosts camped out in the street, too afraid to go home as hundreds of aftershocks periodically shook the ground.

Al-Muhammad said: “I felt the Day of Resurrection.” In Syria at least, when the strike happened we knew where to run. Now the situation is different. The source of the problem is below you. “

The family looked for housing in a shelter, but there was none. They have not yet received any food or aid from humanitarian organizations operating on the ground.

In the end, they were allowed to stay in a relative’s overcrowded home. They count themselves among the lucky ones.

“My wife’s cousin’s family is still under the rubble,” al-Mohammed said. “It’s been nine days.”

“A friend of mine has two children, ages nine and 10, who are still missing.”

Dealing with trauma

Since leaving behind another home, Salwa has had many questions.

“What happened? What does it mean that people are under the rubble? How do people live under the rubble?” she asks her parents.

Her father wonders how much truth a child can take. In some cases we answer her questions honestly. In other cases, we lie.

More than anything, he again wants to protect her from trauma, but he knows that laughter won’t be possible this time.

“In situations like earthquakes, children feel that even their father is powerless. The father is always seen as a hero, but in this case, she saw that everyone was powerless.”

“We try to bring things back to what God has in store for us so that you can feel safe.”

The family applied for resettlement in Canada over a year ago, but the final green light has been slow.

With their property now in ruins, Mohammed longs for a forever home where his child can laugh at ordinary things.

“The main issue is to make her forget the earthquake. I can’t find a solution. I always find solutions for many things, but I can’t.

Salwa is now six-and-a-half, but she has not gone to school yet. We hope to start next year.”

