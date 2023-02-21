Another 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey, killing at least three people





A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey on Monday, just two weeks after a 7.8-magnitude quake hit the region.

At least three people were killed and hundreds more injured in Monday’s quake, which had its epicenter in the town of Defne and could be felt as far away as Egypt.

Search and rescue operations have begun again for people trapped under the demolished buildings, according to the Turkish Emergency Management Agency, the Turkish Emergency Management Agency.

Turkey was still in the early stages of recovering from the 7.8-magnitude earthquake on February 6, which left at least 45,000 dead.

Incredible Turkey earthquake rescues: Teen saved by new dad 11 days later in ‘true miracle’

Ali Mazloum, an 18-year-old resident of Antakya, told AFP that he was with the Disaster and Emergency Department searching for the bodies of his family members from the previous quake when tremors began on Monday.

“You don’t know what to do,” Mazloum told the news agency. “We clung to each other and right in front of us, the walls started to fall. It felt like the earth was opening up to swallow us.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier on Monday that some 1.6 million people are in temporary shelter, and construction is scheduled to take place next month for nearly 200,000 new homes.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Turkey on Sunday to survey the damage and pledge $100 million in aid.

“This is going to be a long-term effort,” Blinken said Sunday at a joint US-Turkish facility to coordinate aid distribution. “Search and rescue, unfortunately, is coming to an end. Recovery is underway, and then there will be a massive rebuilding process.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paul Best is the breaking news correspondent for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to [email protected] and on Twitter: @KincaidBest.

