Turkey cuts interest rates in an effort to boost the economy in the aftermath of the earthquake





Turkey has cut borrowing costs as the central bank seeks to prop up the economy in the wake of this month’s devastating earthquake, the latest in a series of deep interest rate cuts ahead of this year’s elections.

The central bank on Thursday cut its main interest rate by 0.5 percentage point to 8.5 percent, in line with expectations of economists polled by Refinitiv. The standard one-week buyback rate was cut from 19 percent in March 2021 to 9 percent by the end of last year under pressure from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Policymakers said the latest interest rate cut was partly to cushion the economic impact of the Feb. 6 earthquake, which toppled thousands of buildings, killed more than 47,000 people and upended the lives of millions. “It has become even more important to keep financial conditions supportive to maintain the growth momentum in industrial production and the positive trend in employment after the earthquake,” the central bank said.

The central bank also cited international recessionary risks and indications that cost pressures across the Turkish economy are easing as part of its rationale for its decision.

Erdogan, who wields strong influence over the decision-making process of the central bank, has taken a series of measures in an effort to boost the economy and finances of those affected by the disaster. The government on Wednesday banned companies from firing workers for three months in the 10 affected provinces, while also laying out plans to provide affected companies with help paying employees.

Erdogan’s government has been criticized for its initial response to the quake and for a building amnesty program that analysts say exacerbated the scale of the disaster. The quake occurred at a time when the Turkish president was fighting the toughest election campaign of his two decades in power. He had indicated earlier that the elections would be held on May 14, but some analysts expect him to postpone it.

Economists worry that new cuts in borrowing costs could exacerbate Turkey’s already severe problem with rising prices. Inflation registered just under 58 per cent in January, down from a high of 85.5 per cent in October – but still a very high reading.

Enver Erkan, an independent economist, said that inflation was declining due to very high prices in the previous year period, which is known as the “basic effect,” and that the declines may give the central bank “confidence” to be more proactive. Election rate cuts. “Monetary and fiscal policy will remain broad until the elections,” he said.

The central bank has put in place a wide range of other measures affecting borrowing costs and deposit rates for individuals and businesses, which many economists say have reduced the overall impact of changes in interest rates.

The lira didn’t change much after the interest rate decision, trading near an all-time low of 18.87 Turkish liras against the US dollar. It has fallen by 27 percent over the past 12 months as a result of high inflation and low interest rates.

Government moves to get businesses and individuals to hold more lira, along with central bank interventions, have helped prevent the currency from slipping further.

