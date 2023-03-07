The humanitarian crisis continues for survivors in Turkey and Syria after the devastating earthquake





ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — One month after a powerful earthquake devastated parts of Turkey and Syria, hundreds of thousands of people still need adequate shelter and sanitation facilities, and only 10% of the appeal for survivor assistance has been funded. , hindering efforts to address the humanitarian crisis, a UN official said on Monday.

The February 6 earthquake and powerful aftershocks killed nearly 47,000 people in Turkey, destroyed or damaged some 214,000 buildings and left hundreds of thousands of people homeless – making it the worst disaster in Turkey’s modern history. The United Nations estimates that the earthquake killed about 6,000 people in Syria, mostly in the rebel-held northwest.

Be aware: recovery from the earthquake has been hampered by the massive scale of devastation in Turkey and Syria

About two million survivors were housed in temporary housing or evacuated from the quake-devastated area, according to Turkish government figures. About 1.5 million people have been settled in tents while another 46,000 have been moved into container homes. Others are living in dormitories and guesthouses, the government said.

Alvaro Rodriguez, the UN Resident Coordinator for Turkey, told The Associated Press stress.

We have some counties where up to 25% of the population has been relocated – we sometimes talk about half a million people. So our challenge is how do we provide food, shelter and water to these communities? ” He said.

The UN representative said tents were still needed, although they were not the “optimal solution” for sheltering people. Some outbreaks of scabies have been reported due to poor sanitary conditions.

Last month, the United Nations issued an urgent appeal for $397.6 million to help the Syrian earthquake victims and a $1 billion appeal for victims in Turkey to cover emergency needs, such as food, protection, educational water and shelter, for three months. Rodriguez said the appeal for Turkey was only 10 percent funded.

Read more: A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey and Syria, devastating

“The reality is that if we don’t go over roughly the 10% that we have, the UN and its partners will not be able to meet humanitarian needs,” he said.

“Turkey has been a country that has supported 4 million Syrian refugees over the past few years, and this is an opportunity for the international community to provide the support that Turkey deserves,” Rodriguez added.

The World Bank estimated that the earthquake caused direct material damage estimated at $34.2 billion – equivalent to 4% of Turkey’s GDP for 2021. The World Bank said that recovery and reconstruction costs would be much higher and that GDP losses associated with economic turmoil would also increase. cost of earthquakes.

In Syria, the situation remains dire a month after the deadly earthquake, with aid organizations expressing fears of a looming public health crisis as families continue to crowd into overcrowded temporary shelters and vital infrastructure damaged by the quake.

The ICRC said in a statement that Aleppo’s water infrastructure – already damaged and damaged by the war – was further damaged by the earthquake, “reducing the efficiency of the system and increasing the risk of contaminated water supplies.”

Water pollution is a particular concern in Syria as the country was already battling a cholera outbreak before the earthquake.

While the earthquake triggered an initial influx of aid, relief organizations cited fears that the world’s attention would move quickly, while basic humanitarian needs remain unmet. In the aftermath of the earthquake, the United Nations appealed for about $397 million to meet immediate needs in Syria, including medical care for earthquake survivors and food and shelter for the displaced. To date, just over half of the requested amount has entered.

Meanwhile, political and logistical issues in some cases prevented aid from reaching those in need.

WATCH: Politics is hampering efforts to provide assistance to earthquake victims in northwest Syria

Amnesty International said on Monday that between February 9 and February 22, the Syrian government prevented at least 100 trucks carrying essential aid such as food, medical supplies and tents from entering predominantly Kurdish neighborhoods in Aleppo city. Northwestern Syria prevented at least 30 aid trucks sent by rival Kurdish groups from entering Turkish-controlled Afrin in the same period.

“Even in this moment of desperation, the Syrian government and armed opposition groups have succumbed to political considerations and exploited people’s misery to advance their own agendas,” said Aya Majzoub, the rights group’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa. in the current situation.

Associated Press writer Abby Sewell contributed in Beirut.

