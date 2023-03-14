Stepping Up Support for Earthquake Survivors in Syria and Turkey: United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees





Mr. Grandi met with people affected by the disaster, as well as aid workers on the ground. He also reviewed and discussed the immediate humanitarian response with the authorities.

The earthquake struck on February 6, killing about 54,000 people across the region, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, which he heads.

‘Apocalyptic’ destruction

It has also caused massive destruction in a region where more than 23 million people live, including millions who have been displaced inside Syria, or forced to cross borders, due to the war, which has entered its twelfth year.

“The level of devastation and destruction is appalling and, in many places, appalling,” he said. “Millions have suffered loss, injury and trauma, and many more people have been displaced by this tragic and horrific event.”

Mr. Grandi visited Ankara, Hatay and Gaziantep in Turkey. In Syria, he traveled to Latakia, Hama, and Damascus, and paid cross-border visits to earthquake-affected and other displaced people in the northwest.

UN convoys have been bringing aid into northwestern Syria – the last opposition stronghold – since 2014, and via a single crossing point. More than four million people were already in need before the earthquakes.

Aid deliveries were paused in the aftermath, due to damage along major roads, but resumed within days. Syria later agreed to open two more aid corridors.

colossal needs

UNHCR and humanitarian partners, especially national and local responders, continue to ramp up assistance in both countries. Since the earthquake, UNHCR has provided tens of thousands of tents, beds, mattresses, thermal blankets and other much needed support. The needs on the ground are enormous, Mr. Grandi said, emphasizing that more funding is critical.

“While it is essential to reflect on and support longer-term efforts, more humanitarian assistance and early recovery resources are needed so that people can begin to rebuild their lives and livelihoods,” he added.

The United Nations is seeking $1 billion for the humanitarian response in Turkey and about $400 million for Syria. UNHCR’s part of the response plans totals just over $200 million.

So far, Turkey’s appeal has been funded at only 2 percent, while Syria’s appeal is at 10 percent.

humanitarian necessity

While in Turkey, Mr. Grandi met Turkish and Syrian families who lost everything in the earthquake and are now living in a container camp, along with thousands of others.

In Syria, he met families in collective shelters who have been displaced multiple times – first because of the war, now because of the earthquake.

12 years of fighting have caused immense suffering to the Syrian people, and more than 90 percent of the population lives below the poverty line. Infrastructure, including water, electricity and other basic services, has taken a beating.

“I have come to Syria regularly for nearly 20 years, but I have never seen such levels of deprivation and despair – everywhere I have been,” said Mr. Grandi.

“It is inconceivable that so many people have been left with so little for so long. They need and deserve more support. Ramping up relief and early recovery activities across the country today is a humanitarian imperative. Reaching all those in need wherever they are is paramount.”

