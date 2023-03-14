Earthquake risk: Urgent Action is recommended to reduce risk at Whakatane Hospital





GNS Science has located the exact location of the fault at Whakatāne. photo/file

by RNZ

Acute mental health facilities at Whakatane Hospital are under threat from newly identified earthquake risks, and the disintegration of government plans.

Council minutes reveal that Te Whatu Ora has obtained new information about the location of the earthquake’s fault line in the city, which means that the unit needs urgent work to keep it open.

A January committee report said it “wants work done to mitigate existing risks to patients”.

Advertise with NZME.

The Council recommended the implementation of “urgent works”, but crossed out the proposed budget for the works.

The RNZ asked the health agency on Monday if it had done work, but it did not say.

Instead, it issued a statement on Monday that provided public assurance that “any seismic risks to health infrastructure are regularly assessed and updated.”

Risks in Whakatane included “structural” risks, according to the January minutes, but what those risks are still not clear.

Advertise with NZME.

The report said the GNS report “provides revised information regarding the location of the Whakatāne fault line”.

“Management … has stated that there are risks with the Wactan site, and its ability to remain open may be at risk if not dealt with.”

GNS has known since at least 2016 that the bug occurred near the hospital but not the exact location.

Using high-resolution terrain data (LiDAR), current seismic reflectance data, and interpreting evidence from historical aerial imagery, GNS Science has [determined] The exact location of the fault,” he told RNZ on Tuesday.

The Whakatāne fault has an interval between tremors of less than 20,000 years which puts it in the most active category.

Building rules restrict how structures can be located near active faults.

If any questions about the fault location remain, “a set of possible fault sites is interpreted to determine the fault rupture zone. Then a fault avoidance zone is described,” GNS said.

Health NZ said the hospital’s main building was not affected.

Substandard working condition

The risk of error wasn’t just a problem for the mental health facility.

An entirely new unit was supposed to be built, as promised by the government in 2020, but not only did the new seismic information cast doubt on its location, its feasibility study proved substandard and had to be done again.

Advertise with NZME.

“It is critical that Te Whatu Ora builds credibility with stakeholders so that we can effectively manage capital projects,” said the minutes of the board meeting from July 2022.

“The reputational and delivery risks are too high to proceed.”

She added that the business profile lacked detail.

It is still not clear what regional needs assessment was done to give the committee f [Te Whatu Ora] The Board of Directors confirms that the project will meet the needs of the community.

I asked RNZ Te Whatu Ora, if there was anyone, they would be held responsible for the unusable business case.

She responded that “the feasibility study is now being reconsidered and updated,” to go to the Minister of Health in the second half of 2023.

Advertise with NZME.

The RNZ spoke to three local mental health providers yesterday, and none of them knew about the struggle that plans for a new unit were in.

Claire Bay, general manager of Pou Whakaro, a mental health provider in Whakatane, said the new unit was “definitely needed” because the current facility is so outdated.

A third obstacle to rebuilding has also emerged – financing.

The July minutes said there wasn’t enough money for both Whakatane and Tauranga to get a new acute mental health facility – both of which were promised in 2020 – so a choice had to be made.

The Capital Infrastructure Committee decided to look at the projects side by side “to assess the trade-offs because there are no funds available within the envelope to undertake both projects based on current information.

The process then goes “to the minister for a final decision”.

Advertise with NZME.

Newspapers showed that by January this year, Tauranga was the favourite.

“Ministers have not made any final decisions on any of the businesses,” the office of Health Minister Ayesha Verral said on Monday.

Ministers expect to receive these business cases this year.

Ferral was asked about the dangers of earthquakes to patients, but he did not comment.

The third mental health rebuild promised as part of a $300 million injection into health infrastructure funding in 2020, at MidCentral, has also been plagued by major conflict, so the budget has been delayed and has worried families of patients.

GNS released a new national seismic hazard model late last year that increased the shaking risk for many areas.

Advertise with NZME.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/rotorua-daily-post/news/earthquake-hazards-urgent-works-recommended-to-mitigate-risk-at-whakatane-hospital/FQNDQGIF5FC6VBDBUQPP7WMB5M/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos