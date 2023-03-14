A Japanese mountain climber draws on the experience of surviving an earthquake to organize Turkish aid





Others said they wanted to be part of a world where countries help each other.

My country is prone to disasters. “If there are people in a similar situation, I want to play a role to help,” said grape grower Shoko Uri, who traveled from Nagano to help the charity.

Another volunteer, local tour guide Yoshiyuki Suzuki, said: “I won’t be able to do anything on my own. I thought I could benefit by helping in this way so I came.”

With the relief organization at the foot of Mount Fuji, Japan’s highest mountain and active volcano, Mr. Noguchi said he is constantly reminded that natural disasters know no borders.

“Mount Fuji could erupt again at any time. Disasters can happen in any country. We can be victims tomorrow.”

So if it happens in Turkey, Japan will help. If it happened in Japan, Turkey will help you. It’s all about the partnership.”

Disaster relief

He founded the non-profit organization in 2002. It was initially formed to clean up tons of rubbish left behind by those climbing Mount Fuji and the Himalayas.

But since the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami, and the subsequent Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster, Mr. Noguchi has become deeply involved in disaster relief and the charity has expanded its work.

Mr. Noguchi and his family said they plan their next effort to help shine a spotlight on those affected by the earthquakes by sending solar lanterns to those areas.

They are also exploring a possible avenue to provide assistance to people in Syria.

At least 1.5 million people in both Turkey and Syria were left homeless after earthquakes and aftershocks devastated buildings and destroyed towns in February, and many more remain without shelter or sanitation.

