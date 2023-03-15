Earthquake damage has been studied – the world





People walk past a collapsed building in the earthquake-hit city of Antakya, in Turkey, on March 7, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

Experts are looking at the aftermath of earthquakes to find out what happened to buildings

An international team of engineers and other experts has arrived in Turkey to try to find out why some buildings collapsed while others remained standing during recent earthquakes in the south of the country.

The team — made up of structural and civil engineers, construction industry experts and academics — plans to collect geological data and carry out detailed assessments together with colleagues from Turkey.

The specialists, known as the Engineering Earthquake Field Investigation Team, or EEFIT, hope to be able to shed more light on building techniques and methods to avoid in earthquake zones, and which ones have worked well, and will be particularly interested in the type and size of stones being used. Mixing it with wet concrete during the construction process.

Experts in Turkey have already highlighted the fact that many of the buildings that failed were made of concrete containing large stones and boulders.

Turkish experts also found steel rods inside the hardened concrete of collapsed buildings that were supposed to make the concrete stronger but that apparently weakened it, because the rods were soft rather than stretchy and it was difficult for wet cement to stick to them.

“It’s important to get the full picture, rather than just looking at a snapshot of a single asset or building,” Professor Emily Sue, director of the University of Cambridge’s Center for Risk in the Built Environment, who is one of the co-leaders of the EEFIT team, told the BBC.

She said the team, which has been investigating earthquake damage for three decades, will also look into building methods that have countered the quake unexpectedly well.

“The successes of the buildings that are still intact and functioning well are just as important as the neighboring buildings that have collapsed,” she said. “And in fact, having that distribution, having that overview, is really key to what we can learn from this earthquake.”

EEFIT investigators will also look at building regulations in Turkey, to see if they can be improved after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit the area near Turkey’s border, said Yasemin Didim Aktas of University College London, who is leading the team along with So. With Syria on February 6th.

The disaster killed at least 50,000 people and leveled countless buildings.

Although many old buildings failed and many modern structures did not resist earthquakes, things did not always go as expected and the team will look into why some buildings that were expected to fall did not fall, while some were supposed to survive . It fails spectacularly.

The United Nations said it would likely cost more than $100 billion to rebuild homes and other buildings that were destroyed inside Turkey during the powerful quake.

The EEFIT team plans to publish its results in the coming weeks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202303/15/WS64112b47a31057c47ebb491f.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos