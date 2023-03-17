



These remarks were delivered by Ulaş Ateşçi, a senior member of the Social Equality Group in Turkey, at a meeting of youth and international students for social equality at New York University on March 11, 2023.

The international significance of the earthquake disaster in Turkey and Syria

I am pleased to address this meeting in the US on the massive earthquake disaster in Turkey and Syria last month, and I would like to thank the guys at IYSSE for the opportunity.

It is very important that this social catastrophe be discussed and understood worldwide because it is a global and historical event in every sense of the word. However, it must be emphasized that this destruction is not limited to Turkey and Syria. In 2015, scientists estimated that about 1.5 billion people live in earthquake-prone areas, and that number is growing. What is remarkable is that the official death toll from major earthquakes this century alone is around 750,000.

On February 6, two massive earthquakes within nine hours caused unprecedented destruction and loss of life in Turkey and Syria. The official total death toll in the two countries continues to rise and is approaching 60,000. It is believed that the true number of dead may be more than 150,000.

Turkey is an earthquake-prone country, and the region it hit last month has seen countless large earthquakes in the past. However, the last time it was believed that there was a loss of life on this scale was about 1,500 years ago.

Tremendous changes have occurred in human culture and technology over the past fifteen centuries. The industrial revolution and the scientific and technological revolution in the past decades in particular is an unprecedented progress in human history. It is not possible to control plate tectonics, but it is now entirely possible to make cities, infrastructures, and buildings resistant to large earthquakes. Masses of people can now be alerted of an impending earthquake, even if only shortly before it happens, through early warning systems.

However, despite decades of warnings by scholars about expected earthquakes in the region, no security measures have been taken by the ruling elites in Turkey or Syria. Millions of people living in unsafe buildings were left to their fate. No investment has even been made in an early warning system. That is why people in Hatay, where the earthquake hit hard, continued to sleep, unaware of the earthquake that started about a minute ago. It is possible that the masses in Syria would have had more time to leave their buildings. In short, all the devastation that occurred in these earthquakes could have been prevented. Tens of thousands of deaths could have been prevented.

The catastrophe caused by the earthquake in Syria cannot be understood outside the historical context of the decades-long imperialist wars across the Middle East. In the aftermath of the devastating wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya, NATO powers led by the United States, including Turkey, launched a war of regime change in Syria in 2011. They and their proxies destroyed and divided the country. Moreover, the blockade and crippling sanctions imposed on Syria by the US-led imperialist powers prevented thousands of people from being rescued under the rubble. Virtually no aid was delivered to the survivors.

This point is of great importance. The United States and other NATO powers have spent more than $100 billion on the war in Ukraine. One hundred billion dollars for massive slaughter and destruction! By American estimates, which claim that Russia suffered 100,000 casualties, this means that $1 million was spent killing or wounding every Russian soldier in the war. In return, the US administration pledged only $185 million last month to earthquake victims. Which equates to about $7.50 for each of the 25 million people affected. And now the Biden administration is asking for $1 trillion for its 2024 military budget in preparation for global war against Russia and China. Trillions of dollars for war! But there is no money for emergency needs after the earthquake, let alone ensuring that people live in safe homes!

For Turkey, the responsibility of President Erdogan’s government for this massive social crime is clear. He has been in power for more than 20 years.

The “right to life,” first clearly expressed in the United States Declaration of Independence in 1776, has been enshrined in countless constitutions around the world. This includes the constitution of Turkey. It says: “Everyone has the right to life, to the protection and improvement of his material and spiritual existence.” The government is legally required to ensure this.

However, in today’s capitalist society, which is divided along class lines, governments are obliged, first of all, to fulfill the interests of the ruling class they represent. These interests prioritize capital gain and wealth accumulation over long-term investments in public health and safety. In this context, it must be emphasized that all political factions of the ruling class bear responsibility for this preventable catastrophe. This is, in the final analysis, a disaster resulting from the capitalist system that all establishment parties advocate.

Donate to the WSWS 25 Year Fund

Watch David North’s remarks marking the 25th anniversary of the World Socialist Web site and make a donation today.

This means that this urgent and vital problem facing the masses cannot be solved by simply changing the government. In Turkey, more than 20 million people live in the Marmara region, including Istanbul, under imminent earthquake threat. A month after the February disaster, nothing has been done to ensure the safety of this huge number of people. The obstacles to this are social, not natural.

The earthquake disaster also clearly demonstrated the need for an international response to such global events. But there is another obstacle to this response: the capitalist division of the world into competing nation-states.

The same obstacles stand in the way of the global scientific response to the COVID-19 pandemic and global climate change. The “profits before lives” policy during the pandemic has resulted in more than 20 million deaths. Thousands of people continue to die globally every day from this preventable disease.

The fact that humanity is on the verge of a third world nuclear war also stems from the same basic contradictions of the capitalist system.

However, the same contradictions of capitalism that led to these social catastrophes are also driving the working class all over the world into struggle. This is the only social force that can prevent new disasters.

All these basic problems arising from the global capitalist system can only be solved on a global and socialist basis. Reorganizing the world economy on the basis of social needs, not private profit, is a task that can only be undertaken by the international working class.

Subscribe to the WSWS email newsletter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2023/03/16/bvzp-m16.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related