Pictures for sale purpose supports earthquake relief operations in Syria and Turkey





On February 6, 2023, the lives of millions were irreversibly changed when a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck southern and central Turkey and northern and western Syria. In Turkey, there have been more than 48,000 deaths and more than 115,000 infections. At least 4 million buildings were damaged, with nearly 345,000 apartments destroyed; Thousands were trapped under the rubble for days, and many more are still missing. Syrians have also been hit hard – nearly 8,000 people have been killed and more than 14,500 injured. About 11 million people in the country were affected by the earthquake in some way, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. This is almost half of the total population of Syria.

Aftershocks, scarcity of aid on the ground, and subsequent natural disasters (two Turkish regions devastated by an earthquake last month, hit by torrential rains and floods, Al Jazeera reported) have left the region. But Pictures for Purpose, an organization that supports pressing causes through the medium of photography, has put together a fund-raising campaign that they hope will provide some much-needed help to the region. From March 16th to March 30th, PFP is raising money for two nonprofit organizations operating locally – Ahbap in Turkey and the White Helmets in Syria – through the sale of photos. More than 35 artists, including Harley Weir, Carlotta Guerrero and Chris Rhodes, have donated their prints for sale, where they will be available to purchase for €129. (And for the first time, Pictures for Purpose is also selling larger prints by select artists for €750, too.) The list of participating photographers is international—and includes a range of Turkish artists including Devin Yalkin, Olgaç Bozalp, Solène Şahmaran, John, and Yusuf Sevingli. Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite photos from the sale—pieces worth far more than their current price tag, that will send valuable aid to two states that need it. To purchase a print or learn more about Pictures for Purpose, Ahbap, or The White Helmets, visit https://picturesforpurpose.org/.

Photo courtesy of a purpose

Olcak Bozalep, Antakya, August 2022.

Photo courtesy of a purpose

Camille Vivier, Candle No. 3, 2012.

Photo courtesy of a purpose

Carlotta Guerrero, graduated look, 2022.

Photo courtesy of a purpose

Juan Brenner, Gibegaba Ecuador, 2019.

Photo courtesy of a purpose

Harley Wear, Covent, 2022.

Photo courtesy of a purpose

Farah Al Qasimi, Boy with a Kangaroo, 2023.

Photo courtesy of a purpose

Sarah Van Rigg, Untitled, 2020.

Photo courtesy of a purpose

Daisuke Yokota, Untitled, 2023.

Photo courtesy of a purpose

Charles Thevin, Yemeni Sailors, 2022.

Photo courtesy of a purpose

Photo courtesy of a purpose

Anne Mareke van Dremelen, Black Tulip, 2022.

Olcak Bozaleb, Mardin, 2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wmagazine.com/culture/pictures-for-purpose-photo-sale-syria-turkey-earthquake-relief The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related