Turkish-born faculty members in Framingham State mobilize to help earthquake survivors





Palabek and four Turkish-born faculty members at Framingham State, motivated by a shared grief at events in their home country, are leading a fundraiser to help survivors of the Feb. 6 earthquake, which killed more than 48,000 people.

A fund set up by the university on behalf of the faculty group has raised more than $13,000 to date, above the $10,000 originally targeted. Organizers now hope to reach $20,000 in donations by March 24, and will likely continue the campaign after that.

The university, whose alumni office administers the fund, will donate all donations raised to the Turkish Charitable Funds, a relief organization whose faculty members have chosen to receive the funds. While TPF is a Turkish-American charity, Balbek said he will ask the organization to try to ensure that the donation helps earthquake survivors in both Turkey and Syria.

In the beginning, the faculty also collected donated supplies for the earthquake survivors. These items – including hygiene products, blankets, tents and clothes – were delivered by Palabiyik to the Boston office of Turkish Airlines, which included free supply shipments to the quake zones.

John Umit Palabek, assistant professor and chair of management, business and information technology at Framingham State University, is one of five Turkish-born faculty members leading a funding drive to help survivors of the Feb. 6 earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Balbeck said the supply drive was halted after two weeks because aid organizations were asking donors to donate money instead of materials.

Joining Palabek in leading the expedition were Agartan, Associate Professors of Sociology; Zeynep Gonen, assistant professor of criminology; Ella Carat, Assistant Professor of Marketing. and Borja Deniz, associate professor of management, business, and information technology.

Agartan said that his family and friends in Turkey all reside in the Istanbul area, which was not affected by the quake. But he told all people of Turkish descent, “The collective trauma we are going through is very strong. It really broke our spirits to see these people under rubble for days. The tragedy is indescribable.”

Palabiyik’s family and friends in Turkey also escaped physical harm – all in his native Istanbul – but he was shaken by the tragedy.

“For the first two weeks at least, I only slept two hours a night. I was constantly waking up, listening to the news,” he said. “One area in Turkey was affected but Turks from all over the world are traumatized.”

He said the incident was particularly painful for him because he was a survivor of the 1999 earthquake in Istanbul. The powerful earthquake at 3 a.m. devastated his neighborhood, and while he and his wife were able to safely evacuate their apartment building, many in the area did not.

“When we got out of the building, we couldn’t believe what we saw. Many buildings collapsed.” It’s very similar to what we saw last month. It’s kind of deja vu.”

Palabek and Agartan are grateful to the university for agreeing to run the fund campaign and for the support the campaign has received from the Framingham State community.

“Many of our colleagues not only reached out to us personally, but also donated as much as possible,” said Agartan.

Ajartan said participating in the fund’s campaign helps relieve at least some of the grief he and his fellow Turkish American faculty feel.

“Being so far away from the area, not being able to directly participate in the relief or other efforts now underway in the country, is the least we can do,” he said.

“This is giving back to the country we grew up in,” Balbek said. “But more than that, it’s giving ourselves away because while we’re not there, we can still help. It’s kind of healing for the trauma we’re going through.”

To donate to Framingham State University’s Earthquake Relief Fund, find crowdfunding under the Giving tab at Framingham.edu.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2023/03/17/metro/turkish-born-faculty-framingham-state-mobilize-help-earthquake-survivors/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related