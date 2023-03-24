Watch one of the historical Turkish streets before and after the earthquakes





Officials said shortly after the earthquakes that at least 80 percent of all buildings in Antakya would need to be demolished. Across Turkey, more than 50,000 people have died and more than 1.5 million people have been displaced.

The destruction on Saray Street is just a fraction of all that has been lost in the Old City. It was the starting point of Antioch – bringing the population together to eat, shop, gather and pray.

A video clip of Serail Street before the earthquakes showing shops and customers during the holiday season.

Saray Street in December 2022. Albert Sener

Narrow streets such as Saray had dead ends with some of the area’s finest restaurants serving local cuisine and desserts, such as kunafa, a sweet cheese pastry. It was “Antakya’s gastronomy market,” said Yuksel, who co-owns Baroudi Café.

Not far from Saray, Kurtulus Street is another earthquake-damaged mall. It stretches for about a mile, and has many shops, restaurants, and hotels.

Besides shops and restaurants, the ancient city housed some of the most important and oldest religious and cultural institutions. Among the now-vanished places that may never be recovered: the Protestant Church in Antakya. the Greek Orthodox Church of Antioch; The Antakya Synagogue and the Habibi Naqar Mosque, which is one of the first mosques in the Anatolia region, a region that extends across most of Turkey.

Scott Reinhard

Many residents and business owners took great pride in the Old City’s multicultural alliances and embrace of various cultures.

“Here, there is a church, there is a mosque, and there is a synagogue,” said Ozgur Aksevin, 34, who owns Eva Lounge Café, a live music restaurant near Saray Street. “In society, we are Armenians, Christians, Muslims and Jews. We are all human beings.”

When the church bell rang, Mr. Akseeven said, his parlour would stop music, and everyone would stop drinking for about 45 minutes to show respect.

Mr. Akseeven, who returned to retrieve his motorbike from the rubble in late February, spoke of his family’s connection to the neighborhood. “Even my father’s father has some memories here. This is the real history,” he said, adding that “Antakya’s identity was erased” with the earthquakes.

For Dr. Eraslan, the ancient city was an important place that she visited often with her family. “It was good before,” she said, “but we didn’t understand until we lost our city, how important it was to us.”

But Antakya, formerly called Antioch, is no stranger to disaster. Since birth, she has rebuilt herself over and over again, appearing resilient each time.

“Society always came back stronger from every disaster,” said Andrea U. DeGiorgi, author of Antioch: A History and professor of classical studies at Florida State University.

Rebuilding and restoring all that was lost in the ancient city could take many years.

“We have a long way to go,” said Deniz Ozturk, a restoration expert and volunteer working on the grounds in Antakya.

Right now, what was once a vibrant part of the old city remains desolate and sits eerily empty.

The video footage from a drone flight begins with a precise shot of the damage to the Shahout Hotel and zooms out to reveal the extent of the devastation in Saray Street and the Old City.

