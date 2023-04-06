North Carolina Democrat congressman says leading North Carolina lawmaker’s party about “political earthquake”





A Democratic congressman from Tar Heel State said a North Carolina lawmaker’s decision to leave the Democratic Party and switch to the Republican Party was a “political earthquake” that would have a “dramatic” effect.

State Rep. Tricia Cotham announced Wednesday that she will join the Republican Party after a long stint serving the deep blue Charlotte district as a Democrat. In addition to being symbolically significant, the ad could have a profound impact on North Carolina — a point highlighted by US Rep. Jeff Jackson, D.C.

“This morning a political earthquake occurred in North Carolina,” Jackson wrote on Twitter. “A state legislator has announced that she is switching parties from Democratic to Republican. I want to make sure you understand the impact of this shift.”

Jackson explained how Cotham’s ad had major political implications for North Carolina, a swing state where Republicans were just one seat away from a supermajority in the legislature.

While North Carolina Republicans have held majorities in both the state House and Senate for years, the threat of a veto by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has prevented them from implementing much of their agenda.

“I cannot overstate the consequences of this transformation,” Jackson wrote. “Although we don’t know how you’ll vote on any particular bill, dozens of bills that are essentially dead — from election law changes to reproductive freedom to LGBTQ rights in education policy — may have come back to life.”

“The state budget – which controls funding for education – can now be passed on the basis of Republican votes,” the congressman continued. “This is likely to have a significant impact on public education funding and teacher wages.”

North Carolina Rep. Tricia Cotham announces she is leaving the Democratic Party and becoming a Republican at the North Carolina Republican Party headquarters in Raleigh, April 5, 2023. (Screenshot/WBTV)

NORTH CAROLINA LAWMAKER OFFICIALLY LEAVES DEMONS TO THE PUBLIC, SAYS TURNING POINT WAS CRITICISM OF THE AMERICAN FLAG

As Jackson pointed out, Cotham’s decision to join the Republican Party gives Republicans a clear path with a veto-proof majority to push a wide range of legislation, from education reform to restricting abortion, without necessarily having to compromise with Cooper.

Cotham claimed during Wednesday’s press conference that Cooper “tells you what to do” and that the Democratic Party will “bully” anyone who doesn’t do what the party wants.

Flanked by state House and Senate Republican leaders at the North Carolina GOP headquarters in Raleigh, Cotham explained why she changed party affiliation.

“The modern Democratic Party has become unrecognizable to me and others across the state,” said Cotham, who argued that her fellow Republicans were more welcoming and less rushed. “No one will control me.”

Reportedly, North Carolina Rep. Tricia Cotham, who is a Democrat, is expected to switch parties and become a Republican. (Screenshot from Tricia Cotham’s Twitter account)

The North Carolina State Assembly votes to override Democratic government Roy Cooper’s right to ease gun restrictions

She explained that the turning point for Cotham was when she was criticized for using the American flag and the praying hand emoji on social media and on her cars.

Cotham continued that Democrats “attack me on Twitter for calling me names, coming after my family, going after my kids.” “its wrong.” She added that a woman insulted her in a store while she was shopping with her son.

House Minority Leader Robert Reeves said Cotham should have instead resigned her seat because she campaigned to pursue a Democratic policy agenda in a Democratic-majority district.

“Now, just a few months later, Rep. Cotham is switching parties. This is not the person introduced to House District 112 voters,” Reeves said in a statement. “These voters deserve to know what values ​​are most important to their elected representative.”

Jackson expressed similar sentiments in his tweet, but added that “there are no subpoenas in North Carolina,” so Cotham will be able to serve her full two-year term, which began in January.

Rep. Jeff Jackson, D-N.

North Carolina School Fails for Allowing Wild Drag Queen Student: “Where’s the Big Guys?”

“At this point, we can say with confidence that this lawmaker’s decision to suddenly change parties will have devastating consequences for millions of people,” he wrote.

While Democrats expressed concern if not outrage over Cotham’s announcement, North Carolina Republicans were quick to welcome the new member to their caucus.

“This ad continues to show that the Democratic Party is too extreme for North Carolina,” state Republican Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement. “The values ​​of the Republican Party align with the electorate, and the people of Mecklenburg County should be proud to be represented in Raleigh.”

U.S. Senator Tom Tillis, who previously served as Speaker of the state House of Representatives, said he and Cotham joined the House together in 2007 and called her “a no-nonsense legislator working hard to make positive change for all North Carolinians.”

Outside North Carolina, Republicans across the country took notice and celebrated the news.

“Even in Biden’s county in a purple state, Democrats are reading what’s written on the wall: Liberal policies are too extreme and failing Americans,” said Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee. Ahead 2024, Republican momentum is growing, and we’re proud to welcome Tricia Cotham to the Republican Party.

Aaron Kligman is a political correspondent for Fox News Digital.

