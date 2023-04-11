



The devastating earthquakes in Syria and Turkey displaced countless people and also touched the hearts of people around the world, including the city of Markham. Organized by Regional Counselor Alan Ho, a project called Markham Helping Hands accepts donations and passes them on to those affected by the disaster through the Canadian Red Cross.

On March 24, event chair he and Mayor Emeritus Frank Scarpetti hosted a fundraising event – “Markham’s Helping Hands Turkey & Syria Earthquake Relief” at Xinfilx Media to support the provision of much-needed aid and assistance to those affected by the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria in February 2023.

Over $120,000 was raised during the event, and all donations were directed to the Canadian Red Cross.

This earthquake has left thousands of families without homes or food. Many of them lost loved ones, and their lives were changed forever,” shared Kun. Hu, who hosted two previous earthquake donation events many years ago, “I can’t imagine how people suffer after a sudden disaster.”

Mayor Scarpitti attended the event and expressed his gratitude to all the donors who have so generously supported this noble cause.

We don’t have a large Turkish and Syrian community here in Markham City, but the numbers aren’t what motivates us. Compassion is what motivates us, so I think Markham’s Helping Hands reflects Markham’s spirit,” he said.

Activities and earthquake-affected areas may evolve based on emerging needs and deepening humanitarian crises, while the donation will provide continued vital humanitarian assistance to people in need.

Both are universe. Ho and Mayor Scarpetti are committed to continuing their efforts to support those affected. “The outpouring of support and sympathy from our community has been truly amazing. Their kindness has shown that even in the face of disaster, we can come together as a community and positively impact the world.

For more information on how to contribute to Markham’s Helping Hands Turkey & Syria Earthquake Relief, please visit https://secure.redcross.ca/registrant/donate.aspx?eventid=382797&langpref=en-CA&Referrer= https% 3a%2f%2fsecure.redcross.ca%2fregistrant%2fsessionExpired.aspx%3feID%3d382797%26lp%3den-CA.

