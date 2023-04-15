The earthquake that split Lincoln Cathedral from top to bottom





The day of the record store is fast approaching, and here in Lincolnshire the vinyl revival is going strong.

The musical revolution is seeing tastes come full circle, back towards physical copies of records.

2022 was the first year in more than three decades that CD sales eclipsed vinyl sales in the UK, with figures finding that sales of vinyl records have increased year-on-year since 2007.

Vinyl Revival came at a time when physical sales of music are more difficult than ever, due to giant streaming services offering such a wide range of music at your fingertips.

However, the pursuit of feeling and the physical element of owning it has seen more people return to vinyl records, as well as add music to their Spotify or Apple Music playlists.

Nowhere was this more evident than at the Lincoln Record Show, organized by AA Record Fairs, which brought about 500 music connoisseurs to the Engine Shed for a day of browsing their favorite records.

The Lincoln Record Show takes place at the Engine Shed on Sunday, April 16, with more than 100,000 vinyls to cycle through a wide variety of dealers across the country.

Entrance costs £2 at the door, with the event running from 9:30am to 3pm.

Adrian Wells, organizer of the Lincoln Record Show, said the Vinyl Revival Festival has seen a broader demographic of people interact with 7 and 12 records.

Adrian told The Lincolnite: “I started as a professional musician who loved music about 30 years ago, and my repertoire has grown quite large.

Record fairs were originally intended for collectors of a certain age looking for the latest rare and valuable record.

“What has changed now is the accessibility of music for young people – they are examining music in the age of streaming and want to own a physical copy of their favorite albums.

“Vinyl is more than just music, it’s an art form. It can be a nice thing to have in your home for the long haul, even without having to play it.”

Discussing the upcoming Lincoln Recording Showcase, Adrian said his vision of opening the floor to a more diverse audience has paid off, and has placed the city in an enviable position within the vinyl group community.

“Our record agents all specialize in something different, and the variety of vinyl in that room is unlike anything else in the area.

Far from these events, Lincoln now finds himself with one of the finest record fairs in the entire country.

“It was always about reaching out to a wider audience, with people who don’t usually come to record shows, and we made that happen.

“Anyone who hasn’t been there before can expect a friendly, welcoming atmosphere, and you really feel like you’re part of something. It’s not just about the records, it’s a cultural experience.”

Local independent companies will eagerly prepare for Record Store Day on April 22, an annual event for record store owners to collectively celebrate their culture.

Here in Lincoln, Jim Benestan of Back to Mono on Guildhall Street knows best about the growing demand for physical records, as his business development mirrors the trend of the vinyl revival.

Jim opened his shop in 1989 called Sonic Sounds, but it closed in 2007 as download services like Napster started popping up and taking over the music scenes.

However, he returned two years later as Back To Mono, and business has thrived ever since thanks to a desire to collect records, from a new, younger demographic.

Jim says the core of the music comes from something like a vinyl record, where you almost have to listen to an entire album instead of searching through songs on a streaming service.

“When Pink Floyd brought out Dark Side Of The Moon, it was about hitting the record on your player, dropping the needle, and listening from start to finish,” he said.

“The era of downloads and streaming made it seem like the end of an era, but we’ve opened our doors again with demand on the rise again and we’re experiencing a full-blown moment.”

But you ask why did we come full circle? Jim believes this is due to a number of contributing factors, from major artists championing vinyl to consumers seeking soul in their take on music.

He adds, “I think people have realized over time that they love having a physical collection. Records come with sleeves and artwork and labels, they’re so much more than just music.”

“You don’t get anything like that by streaming an album, it’s actually quite soulless; whereas when you drop the needle onto a vinyl record you see the physical mechanism, and you give the album a full shot.

And newer artists like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Billie Eilish have also really helped jump-start vinyl sales among young adults. Taylor was a Record Store Day ambassador last year, for example.

“You can see in the live concerts and music festivals that people still want and need music. The Engine Shed had a bunch of sold-out shows this week, and the arts are helping the local economy.”

Jim will be at the Lincoln Record Fair this weekend, and there will also be live music and events at The Drill for Record Store Day on April 22nd.

We ended our conversation with Jim by asking us to name his favorite records. His answers were The Smiths’ seminal 1986 album The Queen Is Dead, and David Bowie’s magnum opus from the ’70s – Hunky Dory.

For the Stamford record hunters, you have Rock on Records, a shop opened by Ted Carroll, former manager of legendary rock band Thin Lizzy.

Ted has created a record collection of more than 50,000 over the years, which he will now sell as a charity in his Stamford shop.

The same can be said for one of the largest retailers of country music, HMV, which has noticed a shift in demand from its customers in recent years.

After years in the back of stores in the CD and broadcast eras, vinyl records now sit proudly in the middle of HMV’s Lincoln Cornhill location – a major source of revenue for the company.

So how long will the vinyl revival last? Although there’s no way of knowing, physical music collection fever is still smoldering in Lincolnshire, which suggests the 7’s and 12’s recordings will be hanging on our shelves for a while longer.

