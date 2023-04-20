Utah was put to earthquake testing at Great Utah Shake





SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — On Thursday, April 20 at approximately 10 a.m., police, schools, businesses and cities across Utah will engage in a statewide drill in anticipation of a devastating earthquake.

The Great Utah Shake Out is a statewide exercise to allow people and organizations to better prepare and practice how to protect themselves in the event of a major earthquake. According to Shake Out, 90% of Utah’s population lives in active earthquake zones. Perhaps the best known is the Wasatch Line, which runs from southern Idaho down toward Fayette, Utah.

Rehearsals will officially begin at 10:15 am. During this time, more than 870,000 Utahans will train for their earthquake safety.

The city of Sandy said in a press release that it will conduct a full test of its emergency communications systems at 10 a.m.

Once the test is over, Sandy will solicit community feedback with a survey to see what worked and what didn’t.

“We have fresh memories of the earthquake in 2020,” explained Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski. “You have highlighted the importance of seeking shelter quickly and immediately checking for gas leaks in and around our homes.”

Other cities like Bountiful, South Jordan, Riverton, Taylorsville, Aurora, Tooele, Orem, and Payson will join Sandy in their major earthquake practice.

In Wayne County, Dispatch crews will sound different siren tones as part of their testing of communication services.

In Carbon County, fire departments, law enforcement, helicopters and more will work in partnership with Sally Mauro Elementary School. In the planned exercise, emergency first responders will train for rescue missions and interagency emergency communications.

“It’s a full-scale exercise all the way from the initial 911 call, through to the end of patients who are actually transported to Castleview.” [Hospital]Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood said in a video posted to social media. “Part of what we want to learn is the challenges we may have with traffic around the school and other unexpected issues that may arise if such an event occurs.”

The Utah state government said that about 1.6 million people live along the Wasatch Front and could feel the impact of an earthquake in the event of a single quake. In 2020, the Wasatch Front was hit by a 5.7-magnitude earthquake that knocked out power to more than 73,000 people and was followed by more than 90 aftershocks.

The epicenter was just north of Magna, but the shockwaves were felt all over Salt Lake City, even destroying buildings downtown.

Small earthquakes are common throughout Utah. In February, a 3.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the residents of Box Elder County, while a series of low-magnitude earthquakes rocked Cache County in early January.

To learn more about how to prepare in the event of an earthquake or to get more information about statewide exercises, visit the Great Utah Shake Out website.

