Bird watching, an earthquake, and a trip to the Cornell Ornithology Lab





There was a bit of a lull this week, with several days in the high 20s after a week in much higher temperatures. Mother Nature even dumped an inch of snow one morning. Then at the end of the week it’s back again in the 70’s. Then the sky opened up last night [April 23] It rained heavily and lasted most of the day [April 24]. We had over an inch and a half, just looking at my little creek running under the driveway. The canal on the ski run was partially blocked and the water was running along the trail and into my pond until I cleaned the culvert. The pond was getting enough water from the spring stream which poured into it…and it was about a foot high.

embezzlers [provided] A beautiful chorus last night, just as it started to rain. [Those were] First thing I heard. I’ve been on the golf course fixing up Bluebird’s houses and smoothing out a few and haven’t heard anything there yet. I’ve seen a red-shouldered hawk looking for frogs many times, so I’m sure they nest not far away. If they do, they will be the first in the field. I had one on my trail cam at the dam at the end of March, so this camera might be on the golf course. They are good frogs, snakes and hunters.

Today’s big event [April 24] The 3.9 earthquake was at 2:10 p.m. near Adams (south of Watertown) that was felt from Rochester to Albany, and north to the Canadian border. I was standing in the bedroom watching and feeling the birds. Oliver got out of bed and walked in trotting like, “What is that?” It’s funny how animals can feel things like that and know it’s not a natural thing. [There were] No reports of damage, but nearby there might be some cracked basement walls and things falling off shelves. I was going to call 911, however [figured] Others did. There could have been an explosion nearby, and if it had been, the siren would have gone off…and it didn’t. Two people called to tell me it was an earthquake and they felt it. There was another 2.6 earthquake in the same area just a week earlier on April 14th. I was out that day and never felt like it.

The birds closed in at the feeders for a few minutes, probably trying to figure out what had happened and then the crowds returned. I still have a large flock of evening grosbeaks (40 to 45), [and] It is difficult to count a larger herd of common grackles (50 or more), since many of them feed in the forest not far away and not at the feeders. A few starlings, fifteen or twenty red-winged blackbirds, and some brown-headed cowbirds are mixed with them. The rain made a puddle under the feeders until I drained the water. some [birds] They used it to shower.

new birds on saturday, [April 22] They were two chopping birds. On the exact same date in 2020, I had (and bonded with) two Chipping Sparrows. I didn’t get close enough to look binoculars at these birds to tell if they were leashed or not. A third joined them today [April 24] Because they feed under the drops of tallow cakes. Both red-breasted nuthatches feed at the same spot, shouldering each other while feeding. Karen and I took a trip to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology in Ithaca on Friday, [April 21] With some birds killed on the roads slammed into the windows. They love seeing me come, because they don’t get many specimens of Adirondack birds.

I had several Red Cross leaves and one White-Winged Crossbill from a car crash last winter and a few evening Grosbeaks from this year. Other cars that sustained damage included Barred Owls, Broad-Wing Hawks, Red-Shouldered Hawk, and Raven. There were a few other songbirds and a couple of ruby-throated hummingbirds. They take the skins of these birds and hang them up for collection purposes. A young student was working on a bird while I was there, and they had several different birds on the table next to me. was 89 [degrees] When we got back to the car to go home. The trees below this road were mostly green, and many flowering trees and shrubs were all in flower. A single tulip tree was covered in blossoms.

Locally, I saw the wild oats, the beauty of spring, and a hunk of colt’s foot blooming yesterday, [April 23] As temperatures reached the sixties again. More should appear through the cover of papers this week. [The NYS Department of Transportation] The Department of Transportation was doing some garbage collection while we were traveling to Ithaca. we will be [joining] Soon, Wednesday, May 3rd is Community Pride Day when many of the area’s highways and beaches are cleaned up, but that’s another story. I’ll see you later.

Top photo: spring beauty. Photo by Gary Lee.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adirondackalmanack.com/2023/04/bird-watching-an-earthquake-and-a-trip-to-the-cornell-lab-of-ornithology.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos