The United Arab Emirates and the World Health Organization are airlifting critical medical supplies to Sudan

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the World Health Organization delivered 30 tons of emergency medical supplies to Sudan today. A plane carrying supplies to treat injuries, emergency surgeries and essential medicines arrived at Port Sudan Airport early this morning.

The shipment, valued at US$444,000, is the first shipment WHO has been able to deliver by air to Sudan since the conflict broke out. WHO distributed supplies to health facilities before the conflict escalated. They were exhausted after a few days considering the number of injured.

The dispatch of the aircraft comes as part of the UAE’s continued efforts to provide assistance to the Sudanese people and reflects the deep ties with Sudan, especially in light of the current situation facing the country. The aid is also an extension of the UAE’s humanitarian vision and highlights its relations with other countries based on human brotherhood and its commitment to helping others during crises and emergencies.

dr. Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said the UAE “continues to work closely with the World Health Organization to ensure the successful implementation of key logistics operations to send emergency medical aid and food aid to assist in to resolve the current crisis in Sudan. In parallel with calls on all parties to the current conflict to immediately cease hostilities and de-escalate the situation that is causing untold suffering to the Sudanese people, the UAE is firm in its commitment to aid and assistance countries in the UAE are particularly focused on caring for the most vulnerable groups who are affected by the situation in Sudan, particularly the sick, children, the elderly and women who are most at risk from the ongoing worrying conflict – and these flights will help directly address the most pressing shortages in medical equipment and food supplies. The UAE’s deep-rooted humanitarian values ​​have meant that have ensured that they will continue to communicate to the world their strong and unrelenting commitment to strengthening peace, security and stability, not only regionally, but also globally, as the country, together with its partners and the international community, continues to assist the Sudanese people in times of crisis.”

The health supplies include enough trauma, emergency surgical supplies and essential medicines to immediately reach 165,000 people in desperate need of humanitarian assistance. Health facilities across the country are reporting that they have run out of basic medical supplies and that the national stockpile of medicines is no longer available due to the security situation. Among other support, WHO is sending two emergency logisticians traveling with cargo to ensure that these supplies are immediately distributed to 13 major health facilities to support health workers and provide care to those in need.

WHO has another 30 metric tons of supplies for malaria and non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, conditions that can become fatal if left untreated. These and about 23,000 bags of blood are being prepared within WHO’s global logistics center in the International Humanitarian City, and WHO is currently exploring all possibilities for the fastest possible delivery of these supplies to Sudan in cooperation with the Sudanese Ministry of Health.

dr. Michael Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said: “The WHO Global Logistics Center in the UAE has become a hub for rapid supply response to acute events globally. Supporting more than 140 countries across all 6 WHO geographic regions, the center provides a lifeline to Member States facing health emergencies arising from disease outbreaks, disasters such as floods and earthquakes, and the impact of conflict on health systems. The support provided by the UAE enables WHO to be at the forefront of these responses to health emergencies – providing specialized medical assistance to those in need wherever and whenever it is needed. As part of efforts to strengthen the global architecture for preparedness, response and resilience to health emergencies, the UAE, WHO and partners are working hand-in-hand to deliver supplies to reach the world’s most vulnerable in their time of greatest need.”

For his part, Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, said: “The World Health Organization continues to coordinate with the Sudanese health authorities to deliver essential health supplies through all available routes. Because of the conflict, hospitals, pharmacies and primary care facilities have stocked up on essential life-saving medicines. The arrival of an additional 30 metric tons of supplies for trauma and emergency surgery, as well as essential medicines, will allow WHO to support 13 major health facilities and restore health services to those in need. Our global logistics hub in Dubai plays a key role in ensuring an uninterrupted supply of health products and we are grateful for the support provided by the United Arab Emirates to facilitate our first charter flight with these desperately needed supplies. Support like this in action demonstrates our regional vision of health for all, for everyone.”

Medical aid provided by the World Health Organization through the UAE accounted for approximately 55% of the total medical supplies delivered to Sudan from abroad in 2022, reflecting the UAE’s position as a major hub for international humanitarian aid.