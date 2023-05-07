Discover the Montana city most likely to experience an earthquake





Montana is easily one of the most beautiful states in the country. With towering snow-capped mountains, breathtaking scenery in every direction, and plenty of outdoor activities, it’s no wonder why people live in and visit Montana.

Just like most states, The Treasure State has desirable weather and all four seasons for all to enjoy. Today we are going to talk all about the natural disasters that happen here, with an emphasis on earthquakes. Let’s take a look at how likely an earthquake is in this case.

History of earthquakes in Montana

Montana is the fourth most seismically active state, with up to 10 earthquakes occurring there each day. There are 45 faults in western Montana that have the potential to cause geological disasters.

Mission Valley’s largest rift is made up of thousands of smaller rifts that run down the western side of the mountains. Because of the Intermountain Seismic Belt, which runs from western Montana through Yellowstone National Park and beyond, the western part of the state has the highest earthquake risk.

As the Firehole River receives drainage from geothermal geysers such as Old Faithful, the water is well heated.

© Harry Bracketlink / Shutterstock.com

Western Montana has been the site of all important historical earthquakes in Montana, especially Flathead Lake. While the majority of earthquakes occur there, earthquakes can still occur in eastern Montana. Although no one can predict earthquakes, there is a very real chance that a major earthquake could hit Mission Valley.

Yellowstone Park sits atop a huge volcanic caldera that has seen three catastrophic eruptions in the last 2.1 million years. Fortunately, these massive volcanic eruptions are rare.

Thousands of earthquakes are recorded there every year, which indicates that Yellowstone and the surrounding area are very active in seismic activity. The vast majority of these events are too small for a person to realize, however, in August 1959, a major earthquake occurred nearby.

The #1 city most likely to experience an earthquake is in Montana

West Yellowstone, Montana, has a population of just under 1,500 people. This small town is the most likely to experience one of these terrible natural disasters. According to the Seismic Index, West Yellowstone has a score of 96.93 out of 100 for the probability of an earthquake.

History of West Yellowstone

It was Frank J. Heinz is President of Monida & Yellowstone Stage Line. E. H. Harriman, president of the Union Pacific Railroad, joined Hines on a trip to Yellowstone National Park in 1905. It was this trip that gave rise to the settlement of West Yellowstone.

Harriman decided to build an extension of the railroad from St. Anthony, Idaho, to the western entrance of Yellowstone. Riverside was the city’s original name before it was changed to Yellowstone in 1910.

As you might expect, since the city and the national park have the same name, there has been some confusion. The name of the village was changed to West Yellowstone in 1920 and it has remained that way ever since.

Earthquakes in West Yellowstone

At the time of this writing, there have been several earthquakes in the small Montana town in the past week. One of the most historic earthquakes in the region occurred in 1959. More than 28 people died as a result of the 7.2-magnitude earthquake, massive landslide, and $11 million in damages.

In today’s terms, that would be over $100 million. Quake Lake was formed as a result of a slide that stopped the flow of the Madison River. While Puerto Rico and Hawaii suffered less severe consequences, neighboring Idaho and Wyoming also suffered severe consequences.

The 1959 earthquake caused Hebgen Lake to experience several 12-hour seizures.



Lake Hebgen experienced several 12-hour shifts as a result of the earthquake. It caused the surrounding terrain to drop as high as 20 feet. Hebgen Dam, which did not collapse, was covered by water pushed out by the earthquakes. In the aftermath of the earthquake, a number of aftershocks with magnitudes of 5.8 to 6.3 were recorded.

The Helena earthquakes of 1935-1936, which claimed four lives, were the second deadliest to hit Montana before the 1959 earthquake. In the northwestern United States, they also contributed to the worst landslides since 1927.

Quake Lake

The landslide blocked the flow of the Madison River. A new lake, later called Earthquake Lake, was created as a result of the obstruction that raised the water level.

The Army Corps of Engineers began digging a tunnel 250 feet wide and 14 feet deep into the slope fearing that the pressure from the rising waters would lead to an unprecedented disaster.

On September 10, the canal began to fill with water. The Army Corps dug a new 50-foot canal on October 29 to stop further erosion caused by the movement of the water. The two canals cost $1.7 million to build. That would be nearly $16 million today!

Can wildlife predict earthquakes?

Although there is an incredible variety of wildlife all over Montana, did you know that some animals seem to predict earthquakes? Many studies have been made of their behavior in the moments preceding an earthquake.

Let’s take a look at how some of them behaved before and after the earthquake in 1906.

cows

After the shock, the cattle that were on the hills descended to lower elevations and in some places did not climb the hills again for a few days. In many places cows were dumped into pens close to the fault line on the ground; Other cows ran and ran erratically.

When the cows in the milking barn in Olima were finally able to stand up, they fled after being knocked to the ground and rolled over. Many farms have noticed cows running away from the milking barn in a stampede. There have been several reports of cows running around before the person watching them realized what was happening.

horses

The horses made a great noise before the impact and caused a stampede as soon as they were felt, some of them fell due to the disturbance of the ground. Frightened horses galloped away in harness, and some stopped and wailed.

Bashkir curly horses can have any coat color, but their curly coat makes them unique.

© iStock.com / DawnYL6161

While others waited and trembled a few of the horses riding on them stumbled and collapsed. Other farm animals such as chickens were seen running with their wings fully open just before the earthquake.

dog

Before aftershocks, canines become more alert and start barking, growling, or running for cover. Some of the puppies ran away after being shocked and didn’t come back for days. When some dogs were startled, they began to run while their tails were between their legs. After the shock, many went in search of homes for shelter and remained attached to their owner’s side.

the cats

Many accounts of how cats reacted to the earthquake and its aftershocks indicate that they were panicked. Some are behaving strangely, hiding in dark places or running like crazy with big tails and stiff backs. Others disappeared for a few days after the shock. Cats seemed to sense the tremor in the aftershocks earlier than humans did, so they hid in fear or ran away.

How do earthquakes affect wildlife?

When a natural disaster strikes, people stress about destroying their homes. It can be difficult for humans to think of other creatures when faced with a natural disaster. On average, there are approximately 600 natural disasters per year on the planet.

Ruins of the Great Hanshin Earthquake

© iStock.com / Giro

Wildlife that survives a natural disaster will disperse and relocate, either for a short period of time or permanently. Fallen trees, cracks in the ground, and other effects of earthquakes can leave many animals without homes.

Earthquakes mainly occur near the edges of tectonic plates and are capable of affecting 1% of the planet’s land area, resulting in a variety of secondary impacts that can disrupt animal habitat.

Reports indicate that wildlife, especially seals, deer, penguins and seabirds, have been affected by the recent earthquakes. As humans, we can be more proactive and help all beings in the aftermath of any natural disaster.

