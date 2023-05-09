Georgia earthquake rattles and south and east Atlanta





Today’s epicenter is the orange star within the concentric colored circles. Images: USGS

For the third time in the past seven days, an earthquake has rocked Georgia. According to the USGS, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake struck south-east of Atlanta this morning near Sparta, halfway between Atlanta and Augusta, and Athens and Macon. The earthquake occurred at 4:30 this morning and struck from a depth of 10.9 kilometers. While a pair of earthquakes that struck on Friday struck near the Alabama/Georgia state line, today’s quake occurred in an area that has not seen any recent earthquake activity. According to the USGS, no calculated earthquake of any magnitude has struck near this morning’s earthquake zone in the past 30 days. However, this area did experience some seismic activity earlier this year, with mild to moderate events unfolding in this general area for the last 3-4 months.

While people used the phrase “Did you feel it?” Reporting tool on the USGS website to report how they felt an earthquake today, no damage or injuries reported.

Another earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 occurred near the epicenter today on June 19 last year. This earthquake occurred in Candler County, about 7 miles east of Stillmore, Georgia. Although the earthquake was more than 150 miles away, it was felt throughout the city of Atlanta. While the Tsunami Warning Center’s initial bulletin had assigned the earthquake as a magnitude 4.5 event, the USGS’ first analysis pegged it at a magnitude of 4.2. Subsequent data reanalysis reduced the earthquake to a magnitude of 3.9. The USGS says it was felt over a large area because it was so shallow. While earthquakes of this magnitude strike the northern part of the state in and around the mountains, an earthquake of this magnitude is very rare in southeast Georgia. The last earthquake within 30 miles of this one of similar magnitude occurred in 2003. That 3.6-magnitude quake hit Copetown, Georgia. Before that, there was a 3.7 magnitude event in Hixton that hit in 1976.

This map shows earthquake activity in and around Georgia categorized by the USGS between 1903 and 2020. Photo: 2020 Georgia Earthquake Awareness Guide

According to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA), approximately 15 percent of the world’s earthquakes are in regions like Georgia that lack clearly defined active faults. Although earthquakes in Georgia are relatively rare, scattered ones have caused significant damage and are an important consideration for homeowners. Northwestern counties of Georgia, border counties of South Carolina, and counties of central and west-central Georgia are most at risk.

GEMA recommends that people in Georgia plan for devastating earthquake risks, especially if they are in northern Georgia counties such as Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Murray, Pickens, Rabun, Towns, and Union. , Walker, Whitfield, South Carolina frontier counties of Burke, Chatham, Columbia, Effingham, Elbert, Lincoln, Richmond, Scriven and Central and Midwestern counties of Twiggs, Bibb, Jones, Baldwin, Hancock, Green, Putnam, Potts, Jasper, Newton, Morgan, Walton, Harris, Muskogee .

GEMA writes, “It is important to be aware of earthquake hazards and to know how to protect yourself.” They encourage people to take some time now to learn the basic steps they need to take before, during and after an earthquake.

