An earthquake south of Charlotte was confirmed Friday. what we know.





Government seismologists have confirmed that a 2.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded near Bienville on Friday.

The USGS reported that the quake occurred shortly before 6 a.m., with the epicenter located 1.1 miles from Pineville and 10 miles south of Charlotte. It was centered just over 6 miles northeast of Fort Mill, according to the USGS.

The US Geological Survey stated that the quake did not have a depth of zero.

No injuries or damage were reported.

Although there is no single higher amount of damage that occurs, damage usually results when an earthquake reaches a magnitude somewhere above 4 or 5, according to the USGS.

No one has yet reported feeling Friday’s quake, according to the USGS.

The USGS is asking anyone who felt an earthquake to report it to Earthquake.USGS.gov.

Usually, earthquakes of less than 2.0 magnitude can be felt if the quake is shallow enough and if people are very close to the epicenter, according to VolcanoDiscovery.com.

Federal seismologists said that an earthquake measuring 1.8 on the Richter scale occurred on January 28 in the mountains of North Carolina near Virginia.

The Charlotte Observer reported earlier that the quake was centered about 6 miles northwest of West Jefferson and 13 miles west-southwest of Boone.

The depth of the quake was 2.36 miles, according to the USGS.

On January 10, a 1.2-magnitude earthquake struck western Catawba County, The Observer reported at the time.

The USGS said the quake’s epicenter was about 3.7 miles southeast of the Mountain View community. The depth of the quake was 2.17 miles, according to the USGS.

In May 2022, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake struck southeast of the town of Catawba, also in Catawba County.

About three years ago, Sparta, North Carolina, was hit by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake that researchers recently discovered left a “tear” in the ground more than 1.5 miles long, the Charlotte Observer previously reported.

Major earthquakes are rare in North Carolina, but seismic events can occur at any time of the year, according to the NC Department of Environmental Quality.

