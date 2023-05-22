Greek conservatives attack leftists in pivotal European elections: a ‘political earthquake’





Greece’s incumbent conservative New Democracy party shattered expectations in the country’s elections at the weekend, paving the way for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to form a majority government in the next round of elections.

The ruling New Democracy Party won the most votes in Sunday’s elections, with 40.8%, according to figures compiled by Reuters. The conservative party’s results came ahead of its main rival Syriza, a left-wing party that maintained control of the government from 2015 to 2019, but only secured 20.1% of the vote on Sunday.

Reuters quoted Mitsotakis as saying, “The results of the poll are decisive.” “They show that the new democracy has the consent of the people to govern, is strong and independent.”

According to Endy Zemenides, executive director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council, Sunday’s results are sure to send shock waves through the Greek political system, with New Democracy underperforming the polls predicted.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis gives a speech during an election campaign in Heraklion, Crete, Greece. (Reuters/Louisa Frady)

“Yesterday we blew everything up,” Ximenides told Fox News Digital, who added that the result “not only has outperformed the polls,” it marks “the first time in 40 years that the incumbent government has done better the second time around than it did in an election.” . the first.”

While no party would be able to claim an absolute majority, a combination of centre-left and far-left parties could muster enough joint support to form a coalition government and topple the ruling conservative party, Ximenides said in pre-election polls. Instead, New Democracy outperformed its primary rival by about 20 percentage points at the same time that other left-wing parties, such as the KKE, had less support or even did not reach the threshold to take seats in parliament.

The shocking result, which Ximenides described as a “political earthquake” on social media as the results came in, paves the way for New Democracy to achieve an absolute majority in the second election, which is likely to take place on June 25.

Meanwhile, the results dealt a frustrating blow to Greece’s left wing, which has vowed to reset its strategy ahead of final elections in June.

Supporters of the ruling New Democracy party wave flags as they attend a pre-election rally of party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens, Greece. (Reuters/Sais Konstantinidis)

Alexis Tsipras, leader of Syriza, said, “The election result is very negative for Syriza… Our collective bodies will meet immediately to assess the results… We must immediately make all the necessary changes to go into the next decisive and final electoral battle on the best possible terms.” of the results, according to a report by Balkan Insight.

Left-wing Syriza party leader Alexis Tsipras is greeted by supporters in the neighborhood of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece. (Reuters/Alexandros Avramidis).

“This idea that Greece is from a center-left to a left-handed country is now gone,” said Ximenides.

He also argued that the first election showed the unique draw of Mitsotakis, who he said represented a unique figure in European politics and had even managed to attract the support of young Greeks for his conservative style of government.

“Mitsotakis has become almost legendary in our politics and in European politics,” said Ximenides. “It’s a fiercely free project and strong on national security but it’s also big on climate change… It’s pro-abortion, pro-LGBTQ.”

