Earthquake Relief – Standard Times





Still affected by the 6.4 earthquake that devastated the city in December, Rio Dell’s recovery efforts have received a much-needed boost through the combined efforts of Rotarians and Coast Central Credit Union. Rotary District 5130, with a significant contribution from Coast Central Credit Union, has completed a months-long financing project to support local businesses that still need them.

An $8,500 contribution from Coast Central was made to the Rotary District 5130 Disaster Fund last month and distributed through grant funding to four Rio Del businesses to help them with their continued recovery.

“Small business is at the heart of Humboldt County’s economy and quality of life,” said James T. Sesa, President and CEO of Coast Central. When they are affected, we all feel the effects. It’s times like these that really show our society’s determination to work with the “people helping people” approach that is a cornerstone of credit unions. With over 77,000 members, we are honored to have the opportunity to provide this kind of support. Thanks to Rotary for being such an exceptional partner in this effort.”

This is the latest cash support provided by Rotary and District 5130 Rotary groups to help communities and businesses affected by this earthquake.

Immediately after the earthquake, the Rotary District Disaster Relief Fund provided 5,130 thousand dollars in gift cards to affected residents. Coast Central Credit Union waived the activation fee on those cards to allow residents to pick them up before Christmas. In addition, the credit union provided $5,000 in gift cards to families in the Willow Creek and Rio Dell areas in conjunction with Pay it Forward Humboldt.

“It was inspiring to be a part of Rotary’s quick and passionate response to emergencies in our community. We were able to start making grants within four days after the earthquake. After we saw what these businesses were going through, how long it took to make other resources available… We’ve been committed to helping make things better — and fast.The Coast Central facilities have been key and we really appreciate them — and by those who have these cards,” said Rotarian Ian Schatz, Gov. of Humboldt and Del Norte counties.

Jennifer Strong, Gov. of Rotary 5130, visited Eureka recently to thank Coast Central for its generous support of Rotary’s work to help Humboldt County residents and businesses and “for everything the Central Credit Union has done to help the community during this difficult time,” she said.

The Rotary Relief Fund has allocated $20,000 to support the Business Recovery Grant Program—an effort expanded with an additional $30,000 contributed by the Redwood Regional Rotary Fund, which is focused on supporting small businesses. As a result, more than 35 small businesses in Rio Del have received grants to help them recover and keep their doors open.

“I got a call from a business owner in Rio Del who wanted to say thank you. They received a gift card from us two days after the earthquake that CCCU covered the activation fee on — and then they received one of our Business Recovery Grants. They said it helped them get their doors open again and stay afloat.” open, but most importantly, they felt like people cared,” said Strong. “I think that’s why we all do what we do.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.times-standard.com/2023/05/24/earthquake-relief/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos