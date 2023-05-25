Special Report: Earthquake Safety – KYMA





News 11’s Melissa Zaremba shares how to prepare and why it’s always important to stay alert for the next earthquake

IMPERIAL VALLEY, CALIFORNIA (KYMA, KECY) – Most earthquakes are so small that you don’t always feel them, but sometimes they can cause huge damage.

The San Andreas fault line is more than 800 miles long, and it’s wide enough to cause some tremors here in Imperial County.

There are many fault lines surrounding the valley causing minor to large tremors across the area.

“History has shown us that when an earthquake strikes, services tend to be disrupted and whether it is short or long will be unknown,” said Salvador Flores, deputy chief of the Imperial County Fire Department.

One of the biggest to hit was the 7.2 magnitude Easter Sunday earthquake in 2010, which killed at least 2 people with over 100 injuries in our city.

The second largest was a magnitude 6.9 earthquake in 1940, which killed eight and injured at least 20.

“Our lands are a bit different, the water level is closer to our surface, so earthquakes tend to be less damaging compared to rocky areas where the ground is more solid and an earthquake will cause more damage to infrastructure,” said the president. Flores.

But no matter how big or small, earthquakes strike without warning.

This is why it is important for Valley residents to do their part to always be prepared.

“Having a plan is the most important thing,” President Flores explained, “not just having one general plan but having multiple plans, whether it’s day or night, whether you’re at work, or the kids are at school.”

It is always important to keep essentials like food and water and some backup energy on hand.

“Understanding the resources will be or may be limited, so expecting the worst, preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best is key,” said President Flores.

Since earthquakes can strike at any moment, the California Department of Education required that schools also have a plan.

“The idea is if we can provide a standardized form or guidelines for all of our schools. They will have similar products that will interact with our public safety partners. Similar procedures are being followed in response to cases,” said Alvaro Ramirez, Director of Imperial County Offices of Safety and Wellness and Education. Emergency.

Our local school districts meet each year to ensure safety standards are met.

“The big mantra to follow is drop, cover, and hold on. And those are the drills that get practiced, and different school districts will follow those drills with different levels of detail,” Ramirez said.

No matter where you are, safety officials encourage locals to know their surroundings.

“The most important thing is to understand where you are, where you are, and the fastest way to get out and find safety,” said President Flores.

So in the event of another unexpected earthquake, always remember to drop in, cover, and wait.

And stay away from glass windows, shelves and heavy objects.

To learn more about earthquake preparedness and to check daily earthquakes within the region, click here.

