UNICEF Report on the Humanitarian Situation in Turkey No. 13 (Earthquake) 11 – 18 May 2023 – Turkey





attachments

Highlights

About 2.4 million people live in formal sites and informal settlements in the counties affected by the earthquake (1.6 million people in informal settlements and nearly 800,000 in formal sites including about 218,000 people in container cities). There are also approximately 118,000 people living in public facilities in other provinces. The basic needs in informal settings continue to be access to adequate water and sanitation, and information on available services and social protection schemes. Limited support for people with disabilities, such as accessible facilities, is a major concern.

UNICEF has cumulatively reached 267,688 children and caregivers with mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) and more than 2.7 million women, boys and girls through social media with messages on gender-based violence and awareness-raising as part of efforts to mitigate risks. Gender-based violence.

In all, 985,833 earthquake-affected children have access to immunization services through UNICEF’s provision of vaccines to the Ministry of Health.

So far, with UNICEF support, 304,906 people have access to safe water (through water trucking, provision of chlorine/chemicals, water storage, water quality testing, and repair of the water supply system); and 5,175 people have access to improved sanitation facilities and services (providing latrines, showers, and solid waste management).

In all, 332,587 children are accessing formal or non-formal education, including early learning, through strengthening UNICEF-supported systems and programmes; More than a million children were provided with educational materials.

During the reporting period, UNICEF reached 13 million people with social media messages about water, sanitation, social behavior change, nutrition and child protection.

UNICEF has a funding gap of over US$84 million (43%) against a funding requirement of US$196 million. While there are needs across all sectors, the humanitarian cash transfer intervention is the most underfunded.

Status in numbers *

9.1 million people in need

2.5 million children in need

3 million people are targeted by UNICEF

1.5 million children are targeted by UNICEF

* IA Flash Appeal, UNICEF Türkiye HAC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/turkiye/unicef-turkiye-humanitarian-situation-report-no-13-earthquake-11-18-may-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos