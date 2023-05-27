



Great support for the breeders who lost their animals in the earthquake

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry started distributing free animals as of today, especially to the breeders whose small ruminants perished in the earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş.

Studies were carried out by provincial/provincial damage assessment committees in the provinces of Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Şanlıurfa and Elazig, which were declared disaster areas after the earthquakes of February 6, and in the Gürün district of Sivas. In this context, the procedures for distributing 43 thousand 618 heads of small cattle, whose disclosure has been completed, have begun as of today. A budget of 341 million TL has been transferred to the Provincial/District Agriculture and Forestry Directorates for the supply of small livestock.

The cows, sheep, poultry and beehives destroyed by the citizens engaged in agricultural activities in these places are included in kind within the scope of Presidential Decree No. 12 of March 2023, 135, for the restoration of the countryside in the earthquake. area and to ensure the continuity of animal production.

Animals must be registered with TÜRKVET

Within the scope of the decree, farm animals lost once will be covered free of charge, with animals of the same breed provided by TİGEM companies of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. For this, the lost animal must be registered with TÜRKVET and determined by the provincial/regional damage assessment committees. Farmers affected by an earthquake do not need to submit a separate application for their lost animal(s).

Distribution will be done through breeders/producers organizations coordinated by the Ministry, starting with small livestock for breeders who have the necessary shelter and infrastructure. The delivery of livestock, poultry and beehives will start immediately after the selection work is completed.

Breeders who benefit from this in-kind support will not be able to sell, transfer or use their animals for other purposes, except for force majeure, for two years.

In the event of the death of the farmer who was the victim of the earthquake, the animals would be handed over to his heirs. The same conditions apply to heirs.

“We are with our educators in the earthquake”

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Prof. Dr. Fahit Kreshi stated that reviving the countryside in the disaster area is one of their first priorities and said, “It is very important to give the dead animals in kind for the continuation of animal production in the area.” region and to restore economic vitality in the countryside.

Recalling that 17 percent of the country’s livestock production takes place in the quake-affected provinces, Kreshi said, “Mr. President said that the animals that perished will be met free of charge. We, as a ministry, have largely completed the damage assessment work. In this context, as We promised, we started to pay free animal compensation to the breeders of earthquake victims starting today, especially young cattle.Other animals will be compensated as soon as possible.

In addition, we will provide approximately 53 million TL as cash support to fishing vessel owners and aquaculture producers who were affected by the earthquake. We will continue to stay with our farmers and producers with a kiss.” He used his remarks.

Updated: 05/27/2023 12:36

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://raillynews.com/2023/05/depremde-hayvanlari-telef-olan-yetistiricilere-buyuk-destek/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos