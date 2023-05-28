San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas game, odds, picks and predictions





The San Jose Earthquakes (5W-5D-3D) welcome FC Dallas (6-3-4) to PayPal Park on Saturday. Kick-off is set for 10:30 PM ET. Below, we preview BetMGM Sportsbook’s lines on San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas odds, and make expert MLS picks and predictions.

The Earthquakes are a solid 5-0-1 at home this season. They scored 17 goals and allowed 18 through 13 games. San Jose is led by Argentine Christian Espinosa, who scored 8 goals in 13 starts. F Jeremy Ebobisse is the only other player to score multiple goals (5). San Jose has lost 3 of its last 5 games.

On the other hand, FC Dallas is 2-2-2 on the road. He scored 16 goals and allowed 13, tied for third in fewest goals conceded in the Western Conference. FC Dallas is led in offense by USMNT F. Jesus Ferreira, who scores 8 goals in 12 starts. He’s won 4 of his last 7 matches.

San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas prospects

Money Line: San Jose Earthquakes -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | FC Dallas +260 (bet $100 to win $260) | Draw +250 Up/Under: 2.5 (O: -120 | U: -115)

San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas picks and predictions

San Jose 2, FC Dallas 1

Moneyline (ML)

Lin San Jose earthquake (-105).

San Jose was unstoppable at home, and its elite opponents were defeated. The Earthquakes beat LAFC and Houston at home. Despite recent difficulties, he has scored twice the goals expected of his opponents in 4 out of 6 matches.

FC Dallas had less than 1 goal expected in 3 of their 6 road games. It performed at par on the road but certainly didn’t exceed expectations.

Simply put, San Jose has dominated at home, and at that value, it’s worth playing. Take, for example, the San Jose earthquake (-105).

over/under (O/U)

The bet is 2.5 (-120).

San Jose has surpassed that total in 4 of their 6 home games. He has scored multiple goals in 4 of 6 as well and conceded in 3 of 6. 3 of his 6 home matches this season have ended 2-1.

FC Dallas has scored goals in all but one game as well, and has allowed two or more goals twice. Take more than 2.5 (-120).

