The 3.2 quake near the mountain city of North Carolina is the fifth quake there in two weeks, says the USGS





An earthquake was recorded early Sunday, June 4, in West Canton, North Carolina, and it was the fifth quake to hit the area since May 23, according to the US Geological Survey.

The data showed that the latest earthquake had a magnitude of 3.2, the strongest among the five quakes.

It was registered at 6:09 a.m. and was centered less than two miles northwest of Canton, which is about 137 miles northwest of Charlotte. Officials said the depth of the quake was about 1.8 miles.

More than 200 witnesses reported feeling the shaking as of 7 a.m. Sunday, according to the USGS. Most of the reports came from Clyde, Canton, Candler and Waynesville.

The data shows that one report of someone feeling weak tremors came from 141 miles southeast, in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

West Canton experienced four earthquakes recorded over a three-day period between May 23 and May 26, including some that were only minutes apart. McClatchy reported that the strength ranged between 1.8 and 2.8 degrees.

Experts say that earthquakes are usually not felt until the magnitude exceeds 2.5. The USGS says this is also the point where minor damage can occur.

Officials say there have been no reports of damage from the 3.2 quake.

What is the reason for that?

Geologists say the Appalachians aren’t on active tectonic plate boundaries — where earthquakes are common — but the region does have sporadic small quakes associated with ancient fault lines.

It’s also possible for earthquakes to cause more earthquakes, according to Appalachian State University’s Department of Geological and Environmental Sciences.

“In areas with a lot of old faults, like the Appalachian Mountains, we tend to have earthquakes along pre-existing fault zones that have weakened rock at depth,” the department wrote in a report on earthquakes in the upper North Carolina region.

“Although the southern Appalachians are not currently at an active plate boundary, our tectonic history means that stresses built up from time to time can be released along ancient faults from the building of the Appalachians, which occurred hundreds of millions of years ago.”

What to do in the event of an earthquake

The rapid and sudden shaking of an earthquake can cause fires, tsunamis, landslides or avalanches. It can occur anywhere, but it’s most common in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, Puerto Rico and Washington, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

If an earthquake occurs, it is best to protect yourself immediately.

Here are some tips from the experts:

If you’re in a car: stop and stop. Set the parking brake.

If you are in bed: turn face down and cover your head with a pillow.

If you are outside: stay away from buildings. Don’t go inside.

If indoors: stay and don’t run outdoors. Stay away from doorways.

Officials say the best way to protect yourself during an earthquake is to fall, cover and hold on. Wherever you are, get on your hands and knees and hold on to something sturdy, the officials say.

“If you use a wheelchair or seat walker, make sure your wheels are locked and you stay seated until the shaking stops.”

Be sure to cover your head and neck with your arms, and crawl under a sturdy table if possible. If no shelter is available, crawl to an interior wall away from windows.

Once it’s under the table, the officials say you have to hold it in one hand and be ready to move with it.

“There can be serious risks after an earthquake, such as building damage, gas and water line leaks, or power line failure,” officials say. They expected aftershocks to follow the main shock of an earthquake. Be prepared to drop, cover and stop if you feel an aftershock.”

