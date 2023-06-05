Do low-frequency earthquakes slide slowly?





Editors’ highlights are summaries of recent research by the editors of the AGU Journal. Source: AGU Advances

The mechanisms that generate low-frequency earthquakes (LFEs) have been one of the most fundamental and puzzling questions in seismology in the past decade. LFEs differ from normal earthquakes by their higher frequency depletion and longer duration. LFEs occur in regions of high pressure fluids at the earthquake-generating zone minimum. Typically, LFEs have been associated with slow-slip events in the giant massif, a sign of the release of stored seismic energy that, in some cases, preceded large earthquakes.

Fliedner and French [2023] Testing an alternative hypothesis that LFEs are simply attenuated regular velocity earthquakes. The authors conducted a series of experiments to measure the frequency-dependent attenuation of samples of foliated metamorphic rock (the rock science found along subduction plate boundaries) under dry and waterlogged conditions. By extrapolating the results to geological conditions of pressure and temperature, they showed that the presence of fluids attenuates seismic waves from LFEs near the source. Therefore, LFEs do not necessarily record slow fault slip.

These findings have important implications for understanding the origin of LFEs and highlight the important role of fluids in the occurrence and behavior of these types of earthquakes. However, it is likely that the fluid pressure attenuation occurred simultaneously with dynamic faulting processes, indicating that both mechanisms are involved in the generation of LFEs. New geodetic and seismic observations will help clarify the relationship between slow slip and LFEs.

Citation: Fliedner, C., & French, ME (2023). Measurements of wave-induced attenuation in saturated metapelite and the range limits of low-frequency earthquakes. AGU Advances, 4, e2022AV000837. https://doi.org/10.1029/2022AV000837

—Marcos Moreno, editor, AGU Advances

