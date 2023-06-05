The Turkey earthquake continues to haunt new Cardiff boss Erol Bulut





Cardiff’s new manager, Erol Bulut, says he and his family are still affected by the massive earthquake that devastated parts of Turkey four months ago.

Bulut had been the director of Gaziantep until nine days before the devastation there on Feb. 6, but he was still in the Turkish city — just 23 miles from the epicenter — when the 7.8-magnitude quake struck.

“It was four o’clock in the morning and we were asleep, and I felt my house shaking,” Bulut said of the earthquake, which has killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and left nearly 10,000 dead in neighboring Syria.

“My kids still have a thing about it, thinking it’s trembling and shaking.

Small villages around Gaziantep (Gaziantep) were completely destroyed. We couldn’t get out.

“We couldn’t drive to Istanbul because the streets were destroyed. We made a plan to get out of there.

“My squad was living on the 20th floor and they were even more shocked. I called my squad together and they slept one night at my house.

“Thank God I arranged a private jet and we left from Gaziantep the next day. A former classmate of mine, one from Fenerbahçe, passed away.

“Also a former coach who was also with me, he also died. It was not easy. If I think about this I am not well. It was not easy for my country.”

Former Turkey Under-21 international Bulut has signed a one-year contract with the option of two more if all goes well in Wales.

The 48-year-old found success in Turkey by guiding little-known Yeni Malatyaspor and Alanyaspor to the Europa League.

He also spent eight months coaching Fenerbahçe – during which time he signed Germany international Mesut Ozil from Arsenal – but was sacked in March 2021 with the Istanbul-based club finishing third in the Premier League.

Bulut arrived in the Welsh capital on the back of Cardiff who finished 21st in the Sky Bet Championship and hired three managers – Steve Morrison, Mark Hudson and Sabri Lamucci – during a turbulent campaign.

But Bulut, who was approached by Cardiff in 2020 before becoming Fenerbahçe manager, said: “I had a conversation with Vincent (Tan, the club’s owner) two weeks ago via Zoom call.

“Vincent has already been promoted twice to the Premier League. Why not a third time? We will make everything possible.

“Last year it wasn’t easy to keep him in the league, but we don’t want to be in that position again. So we’ll have to work for that.”

Cardiff City – Crystal Palace – Premier League – Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff are currently operating under a transfer embargo with the English Premier League as they cannot pay transfer fees to players until May 2024.

The club is challenging the English Football League’s ruling but is unlikely to be overturned during the summer transfer window.

Bulut, who has targeted eight to 10 summer signings and will now work on Cardiff’s out-of-contract player bases, said: “We have some players on our hands.

“We’ll have to discuss some players, I think seven have expired. I have to see the players in training for the first 10 days.

“I think about eight to 10 (signatures) could be possible.”

