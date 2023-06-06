Third earthquake reported near Hopkins | local news





The third earthquake to hit the area around Hopkins County was reported on Saturday by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) when a 2.5-magnitude earthquake was registered in rural Webster County at around 12:03 p.m.

At 2.5 on the Richter scale, Saturday’s quake was the lowest reported by the USGS, and it likely went unnoticed at the surface as it was located 10 miles (10 miles) below a heavily wooded area along Highway 120, west of Rd. Red Oak School House. In general, the USGS says that an earthquake must be at least 3.0 to be felt on the surface.

This quake came just five days after a magnitude 3.3 and 3.0 earthquake was reported east of the Hopkins County line in rural Muhlenberg County along Interstate 138, which changes to Interstate 120 in Sluggers. Residents of northern Hopkins County reported feeling both of these events.

Although rare, earthquakes in the area are virtually unheard of. The last significant seismic activity reported in Hopkins County was on April 18, 2008. That was when a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck southern Illinois, about 45 miles west of Evansville, Indiana, at about 4:30 a.m. Several aftershocks were reported , including unusually large orgasms 4.6 at 10:15 am

Madisonville residents reported that they were awakened by a 5.2-magnitude quake in the early hours of the morning.

Nick Bailey, director of EMA in Hopkins County, said that while recent earthquakes have not been a major concern, it is always important for residents to think about their personal preparedness for any type of disaster.

“If you are prepared in person, you can be prepared to live on your own for a few days until help is available,” Bailey said. One suggestion is to have a “travel bag” with food, water, and first aid supplies. “For the sake of your home and family, just be prepared for any disaster.”

According to the Kentucky Geological Survey, Hopkins County is located near the New Madrid and Wabash Valley seismic regions. About 13 earthquakes were reported in the province between 1974 and 2000.

The Wabash Valley system was responsible for the 2008 earthquakes. This system runs between Illinois and Indiana, but also extends into the northern edge of western Kentucky. The magnitude 5.2 quake was one of the largest fault line earthquakes in the past 1,000 years.

Although no damages from this earthquake were reported in Kentucky, this event sparked interest in Kentucky. Since then, emergency management personnel across the state have been working on contingency plans in the event of an earthquake locally.

The well-known New Madrid Fault has been more active than the Wabash Valley, and if a major earthquake strikes Hopkins County, it will likely come from this fault, which records a “major” earthquake every 500 years, according to experts. The most recent was a series of earthquakes between 1811 and 1812, which altered the course of the Mississippi River and caused the liquefaction of land in the Mississippi River Valley.

“It is possible that a catastrophic earthquake on the New Madrid fault will cause some damage in Hopkins County,” Bailey said. But we are on the fringes of that area. We will probably see the damage here but it won’t compare to what they can see in the Paducah area.”

The local earthquake must be 5.0 or higher in order to cause surface damage such as moving furniture or disturbing trees. 6.0 or higher can cause structural damage. A 7.0 or higher can cause severe damage to buildings, especially those built before 1965 when contractors began using reinforced concrete and other materials intended to be earthquake resistant.

In the event of an earthquake, Bailey said the advice is the same that emergency management has been telling people for years.

He said, “Duck, cover and hold.” “If possible, get under a table or something sturdy and protect your head. If you’re inside, stay inside. If you’re outside, get out into the open, away from possible falling debris.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-messenger.com/news/local/article_baddce30-16dd-54de-a82c-658d91b0bece.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos