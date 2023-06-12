How the West Coast prepares for a long-awaited major earthquake on the Alpine Fault





“We named it that because we put a set of seismometers — they’re about 450 kilometers long — and they’re very thin. Each instrument was placed about two or three kilometers from the Alpine fault,” says Taunen.

“We use that to record two types of signals. One is very small earthquakes and other characteristics of the fault… The other thing we record is background noise or the hum of the ground. With that background buzz, we’re able to extract very valuable information that tells us how [a] Slippage at any point on the fault may cause shaking at points throughout the South Island.”

Most of these seismometers were put in place in November 2021 and are due to be removed in about six months.

The second project is called SISSLE, the South Island Seismology at the Speed ​​of Light, which relies on fiber internet cables.

“We’re using a fiber-optic laser system, installed by Chorus for communications purposes, to record seismic waves,” says Townend.

“We’re recording the signals traveling across the fault zone — from earthquakes that happen nearby and even from earthquakes that happen very far away.”

“We really want to understand what the internal geometry is, what the structure of the fault is — is it tortuous, is it curved — does it have several different leads to it … those kinds of things that are going to influence the way earthquake rupture is going to happen.”

Preparing for the big one

Jimmy Klein is the mayor of the Buller District, which would likely be completely cut off in a major Alpine earthquake.

“Areas like my country have relied a lot on outside resources being able to come to our aid [previous] “Emergency responses,” Klein says.

in AF8 [Alpine Fault 8 magnitude] This is unlikely to be the case, as everyone would be in a similar boat. AF8 readiness is very focused on coordinating resources locally and making sure people are taught what they can do for themselves. For the first time, probably a week at least, the county will be on our own.”

