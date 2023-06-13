Kylian Mbappe earthquake in Paris… Real Madrid is waiting for the aftershocks





It looked like it was going to be another quiet Monday in Paris, with lovely sunshine and a gentle breeze. However, at about 5:00 pm, there was an eruption, at least in the football area. Kylian Mbappe, using e-mail as his go-between, relayed his decision to the club: he would not extend his contract until 2025. This unexpected announcement caused a stir and reopened a wound that seemed to have healed a year ago. At the time, the prolific Al-Khelaifi announced to the Parc des Princes that the talented Bondy player had agreed to extend his contract until that date.

Mbappé early notice of the end of PSG

However, this initial announcement of a three-year extension was a gentlemen’s agreement between the club’s president and Mbappe. The truth is, the Striker didn’t actually renew until 2025; Instead, his contract was extended until 2024 with an option for an additional year. The article stated that he had until 31 July to exercise the option if he wished to complete his third year in the French capital. For months, indications pointed to a non-renewal, and this was officially confirmed on Monday when the player sent a letter to the club’s headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt.

I’m out | French striker Kylian Mbappe is training ahead of the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Surprised by the early notice, Paris Saint-Germain was surprised by the news. Indeed, according to The New York Times, the French Foundation learned of Mbappe’s decision not to renew until 2025 from the press, specifically from L’Equipe. In Doha, patience ran out. The concessions and interventions made by the prince during the 2022 negotiations, including engagement with Emmanuel Macron, will not be repeated under any circumstances.

In 2023, the landscape is very different from that of 2021. First, PSG no longer tells the press that its star is “non-transferable”. Previously, Al-Khelaifi boldly declared in an interview with L’Equipe that Mbappe “will not leave for free and will not be sold.” Those words, seen as a threat by the player’s camp, turned out to be true as the chief managed to secure the France international’s signature in May 2022, with the Parc des Princes filled with excitement.

Latest Kylian Mbappe – PSG received a letter from Mbappe yesterday stating that he did not want to opt for the extra season for 2024. The letter was dated July last year!

– Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) June 13, 2023

Second, timing matters. In 2021, Mbappe informed PSG of his desire to leave in August, just a month before the transfer window closed and when the season had already begun. Two years later, the young Bondy talent pre-empted the situation by giving the club early notice, giving them time to make a decision. Either they sell him now or he will become a free agent in 2024, but what remains quite clear is that he will not renew his contract.

The coming weeks are expected to be crucial in bringing to a close a chapter that seems to be producing new episodes every year. Since renewing his contract in 2022, Mbappe’s discontent has been an ongoing problem. It began with the ‘penalty gate’ in which Neymar participated in August, followed by his threat to leave in October 2022, and culminated in his Instagram story titled #PivotGang, a sarcastic message directed at Al-Khelaifi for failing to sign a reliable number 9, which was That would give him more freedom on the field.

The ongoing saga has left Doha in a rage, with the possibility of selling Mbappe now being considered in the current transfer market. Madrid has planned for 2024… But the aftershocks of this latest announcement could change the lie of the Earth.

