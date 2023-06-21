Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is financing the housing of 26 families affected by the Türkiye earthquake





Bukayo Saka has teamed up with charity BigShoe to fund housing for 26 families affected by the Turkey earthquake.

Turkey was devastated by earthquakes in February, Saka funded housing for 26 families, and children’s surgeries in Nigeria were funded earlier.

What happened? After scoring his first professional hat-trick for England against North Macedonia in a 7-0 win at Old Trafford on Monday night, the Arsenal forward grabbed the headlines once again, this time for his heroics off the pitch. Last February, a series of devastating earthquakes rocked Turkey, killing more than 50,000 people and displacing more than two million.

Saka did his duty by paying for the accommodation costs of 26 families affected by the disaster in Hatay, Adiyaman, Kahramanmaras and Malatya in eastern Turkey.

BigShoe revealed Saka’s contribution in a Twitter post that read: “Many people lost their homes in the earthquake in Turkey. In collaboration with BigShoe, English international @BukayoSaka87 has funded accommodation for the victims: 26 affected families are now living in a container – including bedrooms and living rooms.” Kitchens and bathrooms.”

The bigger picture: BigShoe works to help children around the world and is supported by many other superstars, including Antonio Rudiger, Paul Pogba and Mesut Ozil. Saka himself funded 120 pediatric surgeries in Nigeria last year in collaboration with BigShoe, and was eager to lend a hand to those affected in Turkey as well.

“I saw the devastating news on social media and on TV, and I knew right away that I really wanted to help people affected by this tragedy. To be able to give something back means a lot to me,” he said.

What then? Saka is currently enjoying his post-season break and will return to action for Arsenal in a friendly against Nuremberg on July 13.

