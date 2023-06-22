Earthquake information: moderate mag. 5.1 earthquake – 2.6 km NE of Okinawa, Japan, on Thursday, Jun 22, 2023 at 10:24 AM (GMT +9)





June 16, 1938 02:1585 years

7.5

20 µ216km / 135mi80 km S of Naze, Amami Shi, Kagoshima, Japan

7.1

28 km292km / 181mi83 km SE of Naze, Amami Shi, Kagoshima, Japan

7.0

25km 77km / 48mi 77km SE of Okinawa, Japan

6.9

225 ⁄ 243km / 151mi 239 km NW of Naha, Okinawa, Japan

6.8

20 301km / 187mi72 km SE of Naze, Amami Shi, Kagoshima, Japan More Jun 29, 1926 14:2697 years ago

6.8

15km 101km / 6395km NW Naga, Nagoshi, Okinawa, Japan

6.7

15 μ104km / 65mi99 km SE of Itoman, Okinawa, Japan over January 31, 1963

6.7

50 µ129km / 80mi71 km NW of Aguni Island, Okinawa, JapanMore March 17, 1959 08:2564 years ago

6.6

15 μ205km / 127mi130 km S of Naze, Amami Shi, Kagoshima, Japan More April 23, 1923 03:17,100 years ago

6.6

20 km79km / 49mi68 km W of Naha, Okinawa, Japan More March 2, 2014 20:11 years ago

6.5

111 km127km / 79mi East China Sea, 137 km north of Naha, Okinawa, JapanMore May 26, 2010 08:5313 years ago

6.5

10 km222km / 138mi231 km E of Naha, Okinawa, JapanMore June 23, 1962 09:4461 years ago

6.5

23 μ110km / 68mi98 km SE of Itoman, Okinawa, Japan More August 14, 1945 12:1078 years ago

6.5

15 km 161 km / 100 miles 140 km east of Naga, Nagoshi, Okinawa, JapanMore Aug 7, 1993 00:0030 years ago

6.4

155 km221km / 138mi220 km W of Okinawa, Japan over Oct 19 1995 00:3228 years ago

6.3

33 km307km / 190mi70 km E of Naze, Amami Shi, Kagoshima, Japan More March 24, 1986 02:01 years ago

6.3

26 325km / 202mi55 km E of Naze, Amami Shi, Kagoshima, Japan More March 2, 1980 23:2843 years ago

6.3

33 ⁄139km / 86mi136 km NW of Naha, Okinawa, JapanMore December 31, 1969 19:0154 years ago

6.3

25 μ272km / 169mi44 km NW of Naze, Amami Shi, Kagoshima, Japan

6.2

22 322km / 200mi47 km NE of Naze, Amami Shi, Kagoshima, Japan More Dec 8, 2001 20:2922 years ago

6.2

33km273km / 170mi16km SE of Naze, Amami Shi, Kagoshima, Japan

6.2

227 km240km / 149mi242 km N of Okinawa, JapanMore August 13, 1997 04:4526 years ago

6.2

55 km253km / 157mi53 km NE of Hirara, Miyakojima Shi, Okinawa, JapanMore March 18, 1959 00:4164 years ago

6.2

15 km205km / 128mi141 km S of Naze, Amami Shi, Kagoshima, Japan MoreDec 2, 1935 16:4288 years ago

6.2

20 μ246km / 153mi141 km W of Naze, Amami Shi, Kagoshima, Japan More Jul 22, 2004 09:4519 years ago

6.1

21km 108km / 67mi 91km East of Naga, Nagoshi, Okinawa, Japan MoreOctober 18, 1995 23:2528 years ago

6.1

28 km313km / 195mi74 ​​km E of Naze, Amami Shi, Kagoshima, Japan More Jul 25, 1986 23:4137 years ago

6.1

22 km 190 km / 118 miles 188 km west of Okinawa, JapanMore February 28, 1985 20:53 years ago

6.1

60 km138km / 86miOkinoerabujima Island, 105 km NE of Naga, Nago Shi, Okinawa, Japan More July 21, 1953 17:2270 years ago

6.1

37 km16km / 10mi12 km SE of Chinon, Chinoun, Okinawa, Japan More Jul 8, 2008 07:4215 years ago

6.0

43 µ141km / 87mi32 km NW of Okinoerabujima Island, Ōshima-gun, Kagoshima, JapanMoreAug 7, 2007 00:0216 years ago

6.0

18 µ143km / 89mi143 km NW of Okinawa, Japan More Jun 4, 1992 04:0431 years ago

6.0

17 km187km / 116mi146 km W of Naze, Amami Shi, Kagoshima, Japan More Apr 14, 1991 08:08 years ago

6.0

83 km 98 km / 61 miles 99 km NW of Okinawa, Japan More Jun 16, 1990 04:5333 years ago

6.0

27 km 184 km / 114 mi 186 km north of Okinawa, JapanMore February 23, 1967 20:3856 years ago

6.0

32 km 81 km / 50 mi 79 km SE Naga, Nagoshi, Okinawa, Japan More Jun 14, 1962 22:1461 years ago

6.0

25 μ159km / 99mi147 km W of Naha, Okinawa, JapanMore April 23, 1961 05:1462 years ago

6.0

15 µ213km / 132mi223 km E of Naha, Okinawa, JapanMore February 27, 1959 20:5664 years ago

6.0

50 km 136 km / 84 miles Okinoirabujima Island, Kagoshima, 102 km NE of Naga, Nago-shi, Okinawa, Japan More April 12, 1958 13:2565 years ago

6.0

35 km248km / 154mi70 km E of Hirara, Miyakojima Shi, Okinawa, Japan

6.0

35 km57km / 36mi50 km SE of Naga, Nagoshi, Okinawa, Japan More May 1, 2023 03:227 weeks ago

5.9

10.8 km 85 km / 53 miPhilippine Sea, 93 km east of Naha, Okinawa, JapanMORE March 26, 2009 19:1914 years ago

5.9

160 km 162 km / 101 miles 165 km NW of Naha, Okinawa, JapanMore Jul 31, 2007 15:0716 years ago

5.9

10 μ143km / 89mi144 km NW of Okinawa, Japan More November 7, 1988 03:2435 year

5.9

105 kilometers 141 kilometers / 87 miles 139 kilometers west of Okinawa, Japan More November 12, 1962 12:4961 years ago

5.9

23km 87km / 54mi 88km SE Naga, Nagoshi, Okinawa, Japan More Jun 2, 1996 09:3727 years ago

5.8

42 km136km / 85mi Okinoerabujima Island, 103 km northeast of Naga, Nago-shi, Okinawa, Japan More May 17, 1990 23:2833 years ago

5.8

33 km30km / 18mi14 km W of Naga, Nagoshi, Okinawa, Japan More Jan 24, 1988 14:1535 years ago

5.8

57 µ45km / 28mi12 km N of Naga, Nagoshi, Okinawa, Japan More August 28, 1984

5.8

58 km139km / 86miOkinoerabujima Island, 105 km NE of Naga, Nago Shi, Okinawa, Japan MoreNov 12, 1968 00:4455 years ago

5.8

54 km142km / 88miOkinoerabujima Island, 109 km NE of Naga, Nago Shi, Okinawa, Japan More April 24, 1963 13:3260 years ago

5.8

25 μ131km / 81mi147 km E of Naha, Okinawa, JapanMore September 12, 1960 12:1763 years ago

5.8

45 km147km / 91miOkino and Bujima Island, 113 km NE of Naga, Nago Shi, Okinawa, Japan More November 28, 1959 03:2064 years ago

5.8

25km 84km / 52mi 87km SE Naga, Nagoshi, Okinawa, JapanMore September 28, 1959 04:2064 years ago

5.8

25 km 96 km / 60 miles 97 km east of Okinawa, JapanMore April 9, 1951 16:5572 years ago

5.8

15 μ167km / 104mi171 km SE of Naha, Okinawa, Japan over October 22, 2014 00:159 years ago

5.7

46 km144km / 90mi East China Sea, 111 km northeast of Naga, Nago-shi, Okinawa, JapanMore April 20, 2007 19:3716 years ago

5.7

42 µ136km / 85mi103 km N of Naga, Nago Shi, Okinawa, Japan More Mar 17, 1989 02:2134 years ago

5.7

87 km 97 km / 60 miles 98 km NW of Okinawa, Japan More January 3, 1976 02:5847 years ago

5.7

21 μ99km / 62mi83 km E of Naga, Nagoshi, Okinawa, Japan More April 7, 1966 09:4257 years ago

5.7

50 km36km / 22mi18 km W of Naha, Okinawa, Japan More Jun 3, 2022 07:031 year 3 weeks ago

5.6

10 kilometers 148 kilometers / 92 miles east of China Sea, 142 kilometers northwest of Naha, Okinawa, JapanMore April 13, 2022 01:01 year 10 weeks ago

5.6

8 km151km / 94mi East China Sea, 146km NW of Naha, Okinawa, JapanMore March 17, 2022 11:331 year 14 weeks ago

5.6

10km 152km / 94mi E China Sea, 146km NW of Naha, Okinawa, JapanMore February 8, 2022 16:361 year 19 weeks ago

5.6

10km 137km / 85miles: East China Sea, 131km NW of Naha, Okinawa, Japan More Jun 13, 2013 13:2410 years ago

5.6

8.5 km 108 km / 67 miles Philippine Sea, 89 km east of Naga, Nagoshi, Okinawa, Japan

5.6

47km 144km / 89mi 110km NE of Naga, Nagoshi, Okinawa, JapanMore September 2, 1977 05:4146 years ago

5.6

97 km141km / 87mi129 km W of Naha, Okinawa, Japan More October 26, 1972 17:0551 years ago

5.6

48 km136km / 84miOkinoerabujima Island, Kagoshima, 102 km NE of Naga, Nago Shi, Okinawa, Japan More Sep 11, 1969 03:1754 years ago

5.6

26 ⁄74km / 46mi69 km E of Gushikawa, Uruma Shi, Okinawa, Japan More Jun 15, 1968 05:5955 years ago

5.6

140 μm142km / 89mi138 km NW of Naha, Okinawa, JapanMore August 18, 1967 03:3556 years ago

5.6

110 km 150 km / 93 mi 76 km NW of Shiokaburi Iwa Island, Japan

5.6

100 km105km / 65mi91 km NW of Naga, Nago Shi, Okinawa, Japan More Jun 19, 2022 09:551 year 0 weeks ago

5.5

10 km134km / 83mi East China Sea, 127km NW of Naha, Okinawa, JapanMore May 7, 2022 11:531 year 7 weeks ago

5.5

10 km143km / 89mi East China Sea, 137km NW of Naha, Okinawa, JapanMore February 21, 2022 20:51 year 17 weeks ago

5.5

9.7 kilometers 150 kilometers / 93 miles east of the China Sea, 144 kilometers northwest of Naha, Okinawa, JapanMore October 14, 2014 22:52 year ago

5.5

45 km41km / 25mi East China Sea, 30 km west of Naha, Okinawa, JapanMore May 5, 2011 23:2112 years ago

5.5

10 km 63 km / 39 mi 64 km east of Okinawa, Japan More Jul 24, 2004 18:5419 yrs ago

5.5

31 km94km / 59mi96 km E of Okinawa, JapanMore April 11, 1997 12:0126 years ago

5.5

33 km73km / 45mi74 ​​km east of Okinawa, JapanMoreApril 9, 1997 07:0226 years ago

5.5

33km 75km / 47mi 76km east of Okinawa, JapanMore May 20, 1994, 16:4029 years ago

5.5

37 μ172km / 107mi172 km SE of Okinawa, JapanMore May 1, 1993 02:4830 years ago

5.5

55 km 55 km / 34 mi 54 km west of Okinawa, JapanMore April 16, 1989

5.5

133 km144km / 89mi142 km W of Okinawa, Japan over October 2, 1984, 04:4239 years ago

5.5

31km 74km / 46mi 75km east of Okinawa, Japan More March 9, 1980 08:4143 years ago

5.5

33 km153km / 95mi152 km NW of Naha, Okinawa, JapanMore Sep 16, 1969 08:0054 years ago

5.5

93 km93km / 58mi83 km NW of Naga, Nago Shi, Okinawa, Japan More May 6, 2022 13:211 year 7 weeks ago

5.4

10 km140km / 87mi East China Sea, 134km NW of Naha, Okinawa, JapanMore March 29, 2022 17:361 year 12 weeks ago

5.4

10 kilometers 150 kilometers / 93 miles east of the China Sea, 144 kilometers northwest of Naha, Okinawa, Japanmore March 26, 2022 15:381 year 13 weeks ago

5.4

10 140km / 87mi East China Sea, 134km NW of Naha, Okinawa, JapanMore November 6, 2013 01:1310 years ago

5.4

14 km112km / 70mi Philippine Sea, 92 km east of Naga, Nagoshi, Okinawa, JapanMore November 3, 2013 12:1610 years ago

5.4

19 km 68 km / 42 miPhilippine Sea, 68 km southeast of Okinawa, JapanMore February 27, 2012 19:31 11 years ago

5.4

42 km 114 km / 71 miPhilippine Sea, 85 km south of Itoman, Okinawa, JapanMore October 17, 2007 10:5816 years ago

5.4

44km 82km / 51mi 56km east of Naga, Nagoshi, Okinawa, JapanMore March 12, 2003 18:04 years ago

5.4

148 μm126km / 78mi127 km NW of Okinawa, Japan over January 16, 2003 03 03:4220 years ago

5.4

41 km142km / 88miOkinoerabujima Island, 109 km NE of Naga, Nago Shi, Okinawa, Japan More Apr 11, 1997 09:3226 years ago

5.4

33 km81km / 51mi82 km east of Okinawa, JapanMore December 12, 1990 03:2533 years ago

5.4

158 km164km / 102mi164 km NW of Okinawa, Japan More Jul 2, 1988 10:5435 years ago

5.4

30km 74km / 46mi 75km SE of Okinawa, Japan

5.4

60km125km / 78mi91km NE of Naga, Nagoshi, Okinawa, JapanMore

