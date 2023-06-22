Global earthquake report for Wednesday, June 21, 2023





Thu, Jun 22, 2023 00:24 00:24 AM | Written by: Seismic Monitor

Global earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 3 in the last 24 hours on June 22, 2023

Summary: 3 earthquakes 5.0+, 49 earthquakes 4.0+, 124 earthquakes 3.0+, 244 earthquakes 2.0+ (total 420) of magnitude 5+: 3 earthquakes degree 4+: 49 earthquakes degree 3+: 124 earthquakes degree 2+: 244 earthquakes no Earthquakes of magnitude Total seismic energy estimates: 3.7 x 1013 joules (10.4 GWh, equivalent to 8,928 tons of TNT or 0.6 atomic bombs!), 2023 at 3:10 AM (GMT -1) – #2: MAG 5.2 S.Atlantic, south Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Wed, Jun 21, 2023 1:24 PM (GMT -2) No. 3: Mag km north of Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan, Iran Wed Jun 21, 2023 8:42 AM ( GMT +3:30 ) – #4: MAG 4.9 S P, New Zealand Wed Jun 21, 2023 5:43 PM (GMT +12) – #5: MAG 4.8 S P, Fiji Wed, Jun 21 , 2023 9:18 PM (GMT +13) – #6: mag 4.8 201km SSE of Kumul, Xinjiang, China Wed, Jun 21, 2023 8:32 AM (GMT +8) – #7: mag 4.8S Pacific Ocean, New Zealand Wed, Jun 21, 2023 9:59 PM (GMT +12) – #8: mag 4.8 N Atlantic, 70km NE of Porte des Paixes, NW Haiti, Wed Jun 21, 2023 at 9:28 AM (GMT -4) – #9: MAG 4.8 Solomon C, 132km SE of Kempe, Papua New Guinea Wed Jun 21, 2023 at 12:20PM (GMT +10) – #10: MAG 4.7 Svalbard and Jan Mayen: Sea Greenland Wed Jun 21, 2023 5:14 AM (GMT +0) – Earthquakes reported by Field No. 1: Mag 2.5 miles NW of West Valley City, Salt Lake County, Utah, USA – 59 reported Wed Jun 21 2023 AT 11:50 AM (GMT -6) – #2: mag 2.4 0.5 km east of Rotorua, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand – 21 reports Wed, Jun 21, 2023 6:40 PM (GMT +12) – #3: mag 4.1 Adriatic , 34 km north of Sannicandro Garganico, Italy – 18 reports Wed Jun 21, 2023 5:33 pm (GMT +2) – #4: Mag 2.7 S Pacific, 30 km east of Tauranga, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand – 8 reports Jun 22 2023 1:20 AM (GMT +12) – #5: Mag 4.0 Espaillat Province, km NE of Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic – 8 reports Wed Jun 21, 2023 9:28 AM (GMT -4) – # 6: mag 2.8 10.6 miles NW of Reno, Washoe County, NV, USA – 6report Wed Jun 21, 2023 at 7:18 AM (GMT -7) – #7: mag 2.0 27km SW of Niort, Deux- Sèvres, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France – 5 reports Wed Jun 21 2023 11:31 PM (GMT +2) – #8: Mag 2.7 17km NE of Peterborough, Ontario, Canada – 4 reports Wed Jun 21 2023 1:00 PM 27 PM (GMT -4) – #9: mag 3.7 14 km NE of Seto, Aichi, Japan – 4 reports Wed Jun 21, 2023 at 9:21 AM (GMT +9) – #10: mag 5.0 99 km N Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan, Iran – 4 reports Wed Jun 21, 2023 8:42 AM (GMT +3:30) – #11: Mag 3.0 50 km SE of San Luis, Juan Martin de Pueridón, San Luis, Argentina – 2 reports Wed Jun 21, 2023 2:26 AM (GMT -3) – #12: Mag 4.0 N.Atlantic, 110km north of Hijuy, Dominican Republic – 2 reports Wed Jun 21, 2023 4:02 AM (GMT -4) – #13: mag 3.6 N Pacific, 21km east of Tokyo, Japan – Reports Wed Jun 21, 2023 5:45 PM (GMT +9) – #14: Mag 5.5 SOUTH – 2 Reports Wed Jun 21, 2023 3:10 AM ( GMT -1) – #15: Mag 3.4 Caribbean Sea, 30km N of Dapagoro, Falcon, Venezuela – 2 reports Wed Jun 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM (GMT -4) – Earthquake Stats

Number of earthquakes and energy released over time

The number of earthquakes and the energy released is more than magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy released over time

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquake/news/214094/World-Earthquake-Report-for-Wednesday-21-June-2023.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos