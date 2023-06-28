601 earthquakes hit Iran in a month





TEHRAN — A total of 601 earthquakes were recorded across the country during the past calendar month that ended on June 21, according to the seismograph networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

The Islamic Republic of Iran News Agency reported that 10 of the total earthquakes had a magnitude of 4 on the Richter scale, with the largest on May 22 and June 21 with a magnitude of 4.9 in the northwestern and southern provinces of eastern Azarbaijan and Hormozgan, respectively. .

Statistically, 552 earthquakes with magnitudes smaller than 3; 39 earthquakes measuring between 3 and 4, and 10 earthquakes measuring between 4 and 5 occurred in the country.

Among the country’s provinces, West Azerbaijan with 82 earthquakes, Razavi Khorasan and South Khorasan with 70 and 47 earthquakes respectively recorded the highest number of earthquakes in the country.

Meanwhile, nine earthquakes were recorded in Tehran province, the largest of which was in the Arjmand region with a magnitude of 2.3 on the Richter scale.

A total of 7,000 earthquakes were recorded across the country during the past calendar year, which ended on March 20.

Of the total earthquakes, 185 were more than 4 on the Richter scale, the largest of which occurred on June 1, 2022, with a magnitude of 6.1 in the southern province of Hormozgan.

Statistically, at least 2 earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 5 occur per month in the country.

Northwestern West Azerbaijan Province, northeastern Khorasan Razavi Province, and southeastern Kerman Province recorded the highest number of earthquakes with 838, 813, and 740 earthquakes, respectively.

The north central provinces of Qazvin, Zanjan and Alborz recorded the least number of earthquakes with 21, 9 and 2 earthquakes respectively.

The southern province of Hormozgan, the southeastern province of Kerman, and the western province of West Azerbaijan, respectively, recorded the largest number of earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 4 on the Richter scale.

The Iranian plateau is located in a seismically active region of the world and is known not only for its major catastrophic earthquakes but also for disasters related to natural hazards, especially earthquakes.

About 2 percent of the world’s earthquakes occur in Iran but more than 6 percent of global earthquake casualties during the 20th century were reported from Iranian earthquakes. This indicates a high level of vulnerability in Iran, according to Mehdi Zaree, a professor of seismological engineering.

Iran entered a decade of earthquakes [Iranian calendar] The year is 1396 (March 2017-March 2018), during which the Iranian plateau is shrinking by 30 millimeters per year, said Mehdi Zari, professor of earthquake engineering at the International Institute of Earthquake Engineering and Seismology (IIEES).

The Strait of Hormuz region in southern Iran has the highest seismic activity in the region, and its formation is related to the continuation of the convergent movement between the Arabian plate and the central continental plate of Iran.

Tehran is also one of the most dangerous cities in the world in terms of the risks of various natural disasters, such as earthquakes, floods, subsidence, droughts, landslides, post-earthquake fires, etc.

On the other hand, Tehran has a population of more than 8,300,000 with a mixture of old non-resistance structures as well as modern high-rise buildings affecting the vulnerability of this city.

