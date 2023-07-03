International Delegate, Dallas Roy returns to Türkiye to support post-earthquake recovery – Türkiye





Dallas Roy, an operations management professional with many years of experience working in disaster areas, has returned to Ankara, Turkey. His second mission will focus on supporting the recovery of thousands of people affected by earthquakes.

On February 6 of this year, two large earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 struck southeastern Turkey and on the border with northwest Syria, causing massive destruction. More than 60,000 people lost their lives, and thousands were injured. An estimated 14.7 million people in both countries have been directly affected.

Four months later, nearly three million people are still living in tents. They have lost everything – homes, loved ones, livelihoods – and are now starting to rebuild their lives again.

Supporting people to get back on their feet

As Director of Earthquake Operations for Turkey at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Dallas is leading the transition from immediate earthquake response to recovery – enabling people to get back on their feet. “This phase includes helping people restore their livelihoods by providing cash grants to people in areas such as agriculture, animal husbandry and small to medium businesses, as well as ongoing cash voucher support for the most vulnerable and building resilience among affected communities,” says Dallas.

Dallas will be based in Ankara, but she will also spend time in the earthquake zone seeing and listening to people on the ground to help make strategic decisions.

His first mission to Turkey was in February of this year, shortly after the disaster. He has worked in Ankara and Gaziantep and was part of the Emergency Response Command of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. His work involved strategic planning, coordination and budget management supporting the leadership of Kizilay – the Turkish Red Crescent – whose staff and volunteers have worked tirelessly to support those in need, from day one.

How did your support help?

The Dallas deployments were made possible by the generosity of hundreds of New Zealanders who donated to Turkey’s Syria Earthquake Appeal. We have exceeded our goal and have raised over 1 million NZD to help those affected.

Thanks to everyone who contributed. The appeal closed on Sunday 2 July.

Your generosity has allowed us to support the neediest communities in both countries through emergency response, in transition to recovery, and the ongoing assistance of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement on the ground.

Continued support for the Red Cross and Red Crescent

Local Red Crescent teams in both countries continue to provide basic needs – shelter materials, food, water, blankets, mattresses and hygiene kits. In Turkey, Kizilay is responsible for coordinating food distribution in the affected area. The scale of this work is enormous. Local teams have served more than 300 million meals to those in need – and continue to do so.

In Syria and Turkey, Red Crescent teams are also working to improve access to water, sanitation and health services to reduce outbreaks of infectious diseases in cramped tent cities.

Local teams are also working to expand psychosocial support to help alleviate the psychological stress and psychological effects of the disaster. In Syria, staff and volunteers of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent provided psychological first aid to more than 170,000 people, especially children, as well as paramedics and paramedics.

