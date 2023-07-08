The husband’s sex addiction shook Eliza’s life like an “earthquake” but she found support for both of them





Eliza likens the discovery of her husband’s secret life of sex addiction to “the earthquake”.

“It has been [over] After a year now. It still feels really fresh and really raw.”

“I feel like a big idiot.

“I think this is one of the problems that partners have, is this how we can’t know?”

Eliza, whose name has been changed to protect her privacy, lives in Gippsland in Regional Victoria.

She was on a family trip when she found out her husband had had hundreds of physical and online relationships over the course of their 14-year marriage.

“If I saw a movie in my life and how it all collapsed, I would say this is unrealistic, this never happened and this is unbelievable,” she said.

“But when I tell you I had no idea, I had absolutely no idea what life my husband was leading.”

Online and in-person encounters

After seeing a text message appear on her husband’s phone from a name she didn’t recognize, Eliza did some digging.

It revealed sexually explicit messages between a woman and her husband, as well as plans to meet in person.

From there, I found out that he had interacted with over 100 people through an app.

From online sex to sex workers, and relationships stemming from online apps, her ex-partner did it all.

“It was only until I started unpacking what I had discovered, and I went, ‘This is an addiction, this is not normal,'” she said.

“That you don’t have an affair and he cheats on me and wants out of this relationship.”

How big is the problem?

Compulsive sexual behavior disorder is recognized by the World Health Organization as a persistent pattern of failure to control intense, repetitive sexual urges.

Australian Association of Psychologists (AAPi) director Sarah O’Doherty said it was difficult to quantify the prevalence of sex addiction in Australia, as there was no single diagnostic tool used across the board.

Dr. O’Doherty said most psychologists used the Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), but sex addiction was excluded from the latest edition due to a lack of evidence.

Ms O’Doherty says there is a need for more training in compulsive sexual behaviors for psychologists. (Supplied: Sarah O’Doherty)

Because of the lack of consistent definitions and community data, it has been difficult to pinpoint the exact prevalence of sex addiction, said a study published in the World Journal of Psychiatry in 2018, but epidemiological estimates ranged from 3 to 6 percent in adults.

“This is certainly a specialized area of ​​knowledge and skill, and therefore there may not be enough services for all who need them,” said Dr. O’Doherty.

“[It] It requires more research and investment by the government, so that there is adequate training for students and psychologists at the start of their careers who can then go on to specialize in the field.

“Everyone deserves non-judicial treatment for any issue affecting their life.”

“Major effort” to find support

For Eliza, the first hurdle was finding suitable psychological help for her husband. Then she found herself a support group.

She said it took her some time to find the right set — but when she did, it was invaluable.

If you or someone you know needs help: Suicide Call Back Service at 1300659467Lifeline at 13 11 14 Torres Strait Islands Crisis Support Line and 13 YARN at 13 92 76 Children Helpline at 1800551800 Beyond Blue at 1300224636 Headspace at 1800650890 Reach at au. accessout.comMensLine Australia at 1300 789 978

“Just to know there are other people going through the same thing,” she said, “I can’t tell you how much that means.”

“Having talks with other partners has been a huge relief.”

The process of finding help for both Eliza and her husband was not easy.

“[My husband’s] The world had fallen apart, so it was falling apart, so [I was] Caring for someone who has suicidal thoughts and trying to figure out how to do so [to] Get the best help,” said Eliza.

With local mental health hotlines confirming that there are no services locally, Eliza calls a psychiatrist who says they need to find a Certified Sex Addiction Therapist (CSAT).

Eventually both found CSAT immediately available, based in Sydney.

“It’s not perfect online, but it certainly fills a gap that wasn’t available to us locally,” Elisa said.

“It’s quite an effort to find the right support.”

lack of specialists

Latrobe Community Health Service provides drug, alcohol and gambling addiction services in Gippsland.

But a spokesperson for the organization said there are no services in the area that exclusively treat sex addiction.

“There are a number of organizations that provide public counseling for people who want to change unwanted behaviours, including use of alcohol and other drugs, gambling or other addictive behaviours, which can include addiction to sex,” the spokesperson said.

John Larkin says there’s still a lot of stigma attached to sex addiction (Supplied: John Larkin)

John Larkin, Director of Oak Counseling Center in Brisbane, was the first therapist in Australia to receive CSAT training in 2008.

CSAT is a US training program that accepts licensed therapists who have at least five years of experience in clinical counseling.

It is estimated that there are fewer than 10 CSAT tests in Australia today.

“[There] It is a shortage of trained people in the field [and while] There are some professionals out there who are out in good faith to help people, [they] It doesn’t necessarily always help,” said Mr Larkin.

He said the consequences of not seeking appropriate help and support could be dire.

“I see the ramifications of that, I see the relationships that have been damaged, the individuals that have lost their jobs,” said Larkin.

He said that improving referral pathways for the CSAT, as well as better training for GPs and local mental health care services, would go a long way.

“Another problem we have is that you don’t have a Medicare discount for counseling services,” he said.

So if the government is serious about helping people, that is it [rebate] It won’t just be for registered psychologists.”

Dr. Larkin wants to make sure those who struggle with compulsive sexual behavior know that it is a biological problem, not a moral one.

“Help is out there, it’s hard to find,” he said.

aftermath

Eliza and her husband are now separated.

“Maybe he wasn’t chasing [sex] Every day, but he was addicted every day.”

“This is such a difficult thing to process, that someone has gone out of their way for years to deceive me.”

Eliza relied on online support groups to help her (ABC News)

She wants other partners of sex addicts to know that while it’s sometimes hard to find them, support is there.

“I think there were a lot of people who were in my situation who had an instinct that something wasn’t right, and they didn’t know what to do about it,” Eliza said.

She said there is hope on the other side.

“There’s definitely a sense of peace – life is harder, but it’s a lot quieter,” Eliza said.

