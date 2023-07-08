Bellefonte teenager talks about time in Türkiye after devastating earthquakes | News, sports, jobs





News reporters and newspapers have provided shocking reports on Turkey (also known as Turkey)… The gigantic city of Antakya has been destroyed by a massive earthquake. Everything is destroyed and most of the buildings are in the process of being demolished and rebuilt. People are traumatized by the devastation.

Schools in Antakya were closed after the earthquake and are not expected to reopen soon. Many people move to live with relatives in other cities to finish the school year. Air quality deteriorates as dust rises into the air from the demolition.

Streets were closed off as new electrical wires were laid. Life has come to a standstill for the majority of Antakya.

Early in the morning of February 6, 2023, a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake shook Antakya and surrounding areas in Turkey. Buildings collapsed without warning, killing thousands instantly. Families separated, chaos and panic reigned. Life will never be the same again.

And all that morning those who could crawled out from under the rubble, but many remained helplessly trapped under multi-storey buildings, and had to wait for help to come. Groans, weeping and wailing echoed through the seemingly empty city. Then, in the middle of the day, terror and fear reach their peak as another 7.7 earthquake strikes the city, burying many survivors under rubble, never to be seen again. It was a story of complete despair and defeat.

In this town, Christ-loving Bellefonte teen Osanna Young steps in with her squad, just a month after earthquakes wreak havoc.

This same teen knew nothing of the heartache, anger, and fear that ravaged the place that had become her home for three weeks. Waiting for the flight, Ousanna did not realize the stress and exhaustion she would face while giving aid to the Turkish people, until she experienced and felt it for herself.

Hosanna’s only thoughts were how fortunate she was to be able to travel to the other side of the world to serve these people who had suffered such a tragic and terrible ordeal. Those same people who are still struggling to start their lives over. Certainly, this wasn’t an opportunity many 17-year-olds get, and I was thrilled to join in.

Below is Husna’s description of the humanitarian work she was able to engage in while spending three weeks in Turkey and the overall experience of her trip.

Welcome! (“Welcome!”)

We arrived at the camp on March 9th and toured the place. Since then he has been working nonstop in the camp. There were five in my team, and we stayed in the Hatay province of Antakya. My team leader was a good friend of the family and of the other three guys I know only by name. “The other girl was my partner and friend while we were there,” Hosanna said.

Ozna and the only other woman on her team worked in the kitchen while the three men built 15 homes the size of a shipping container, pitching tents and building round houses—that look like greenhouses but have waterproof metal roofs.

The men worked to bring electricity and running water to the relief camp. Workers often need supplies or run out of materials which impede their progress. The nearest place to get supplies was over an hour away. Systems and schedules around camp will eventually improve and then continue to run more smoothly by the time they leave.

“In the kitchen, we were helping prepare three meals a day for about 4,000-6,000 people a day before Ramadan. When Ramadan started, five days before we left, that number was reduced to about a third of the original audience. “I stayed that way,” Ossana said. For a few days, but then people started streaming in again.

One of the leaders in the camp explained to the team that people would keep coming for food because they were already cold and tired, and they didn’t want to go hungry either. Ramadan is a sacred tradition, where people abstain (or fast) from eating to devote their time to prayer to improve their spirituality.

“Food was constantly running out, rather than us having trouble stocking up on plenty of leftovers. Every day we were there the camp leaders were making new improvements around the camp, but one thing we didn’t have for the majority of our stay in Hatay was a schedule for serving food. As a result, we were always served until we ran out of food. Breakfast was generally served from 8-11 am; lunch was usually from noon until two or three in the afternoon; and dinner was generally around 5-7 pm. food when we thought people were done coming, but as soon as we carry the utensils into the kitchen, more people will show up asking for food.” . “If we tried to tell them the meal was over, they would try to convince us that it was they who needed an exception, that they had children and friends and neighbours, that they needed to work, or for whatever reason under the sun they could say they were going to get food, and we always fed them until we ran out.”

Often, workers and employees ate their food first or there would be nothing left. Sometimes employees and workers would hide to eat their food until they had a chance to eat it in peace. People were afraid that there would not be enough food and most of the time food had to be rationed because no one knew how many food would come in that day.

“Serving the food was really labor intensive, especially because I didn’t understand the language, although I learned some basic words pretty quickly. We all felt exhausted when we could finally sit down to rest for a few moments. Sometimes I find the chefs hiding behind the catering canteen because they didn’t They can have no peace.”

The people who worked with Hosanna in the kitchen were missionaries from around the world living in Turkey, Turkish Christians, Turks from neighborhoods close to the camp, and volunteers from all over the world.

“We were all united in our purpose to serve the people there. We slept side by side in tents and dealt with rudimentary facilities while dealing with the elements every day.

“The only times we weren’t busy while we were there was when we had a full day off. It was a Wednesday, so we first went climbing a mountain that was about two miles from our relief camp. It was very steep and rocky and there were only a few Trees growing on it, mostly bushes. The mountain was where the early Christian church began with the caves early Christians hid in. We crawled through a few of them to see what they were like. Antioch is Antioch in Bible times, so it’s interesting to read the book of Acts (in Bible) and seeing the name of the city that was our home for three weeks,” said Hosanna.

After seeing St. Peter’s Church that was on the mountain, the group climbed to a high point and looked out over the city. Then the team went downstairs and found a kebab shop to have lunch at.

“Kebab was my favorite Turkish food,” Osana said.

Hosanna’s team and another team of volunteers from the camp went to explore the “chassis” – a 100-foot-deep, 300-foot-long chasm created by the earthquake. It was in the middle of an olive grove and the earth looked as if it had been put in a blender and stirred. Most of the rocks were made of clay-like dirt that could easily fracture. The group was also able to attend a church devotional service before returning to camp and returning to work.

Three months after the earthquake, the Turkish people are just beginning to create a new “normal” state for their lives. Ossana, now back in Bellefonte and enjoying the comforts of her home, looks back on her trip to Turkey as an adventure to remember.

“My trip to Turkey was very interesting and interesting. I specifically wanted to go on the trip to give myself some experience for the future. I’m starting undergraduate at Lock Haven University in August, majoring in pre-medical studies. I’m hoping to become a country doctor, travel in Eventually abroad as a missionary doctor. This trip helped me see what it would really be like,” Hosanna shared.

“I made friends there that I still keep in touch with, and I can keep in touch as conditions improve in Antakya even though I’m back here in Bellefonte. I hope to be back sometime, but this summer, I’m going to focus on preparing for college. I’m still I pray for my friends and teams of volunteers as they continue to work in Antakya. I also pray for Turkey as a country and for the people who live there, as they rebuild and recover from this disaster.”





