[Afghanistan] Earthquake Emergency Relief: Distribution of Food and Essential Supplies – Afghanistan





On June 22, 2022, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Afghanistan at 1:30 AM local time. The Taliban Interim Government stated that at least 1,000 people were killed and more than 1,500 injured, prompting an urgent appeal for international assistance. Moreover, on June 24, an aftershock of magnitude 4.2 occurred, killing at least 1,150 people, including 155 children, 1,600 injuries, including 250 children, and 65 children lost their caregivers.

To address this situation, Winds of Peace has started support in Ghayan (Ghayan) District, one of the hardest hit districts, in Paktika Province, starting August 15, 2022, in collaboration with a local partner organization.

The province of Paktika was already home to a large number of impoverished individuals even before the earthquake, and the difficult conditions were further exacerbated by the disaster. In the Gyan district in particular, which is located in a mountainous area, many homes have been destroyed, resulting in loss of food reserves and creating a very difficult environment. However, there was not enough support to meet the demand in the region.

In the earthquake-stricken areas, several organizations were involved in providing assistance to the affected population, which led to the formation of a committee comprising local residents and administrative representatives. Our organization coordinated with this committee and selected nine villages in Gayan District, targeting 498 families for food and basic supplies distribution. The food packages included 50 kg of wheat flour, 25 kg of rice, 5 liters of oil, 7 kg of lentils and 1 kg of salt. In addition, we have provided essential household items such as pots, plates, spoons, cooking utensils, stoves, soaps, and laundry soap. Due to the onset of the cold winter season, we also distributed blankets and winter shawls for women and gas stoves. These efforts contributed to improving the living conditions of the affected individuals.

beneficiary votes

Roman, 26 years old, resident of Kamal village, Gayan district, Paktika state. “When the earthquake struck and I woke up, I felt a lot of fear. First, I helped my disabled father get out. Then I called my relatives and friends. For us, it was a very terrifying moment. Many mud houses were destroyed in our village. Moreover, four of our relatives were buried under The rubble is due to the collapse of buildings due to the earthquake. I am grateful for the support given to us.”

Gul-ur-Rehman, 55, was asleep when the earthquake struck in the middle of the night. It began with ominous sounds, and thousands of roofs and nearby rooms collapsed, resulting in injuries and deaths. It was a horrible moment, but I’m relieved that I managed to survive. I can still bear the shock of the earthquake, and I still feel the tremors, although they have subsided compared to the initial phase. However, whenever I hear a loud noise, I feel like another earthquake is coming and instinctively try to run away. Even though a tragic accident occurred, thank you for helping us.”

The support activities conducted in Ghayan district of southeastern Paktika province of Afghanistan, which was severely damaged by the earthquake, was an important step towards rebuilding the lives of those affected. For the people of Afghanistan who are going through difficult circumstances, the winds of peace will continue to provide continuous support.

This activity was funded by the Japan Platform and generous donations from our supporters.

