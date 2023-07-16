US news: Tsunami warning after 7.3-magnitude earthquake in Alaska | world News





A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska.

The quake issued a tsunami warning early this morning, which has since been downgraded to an “advisory”.

It covers areas including the eastern Aleutian Islands, the Alaskan Peninsula and Kodiak Island, while urging people to stay out of the water and off the beach.

The Alaska Earthquake Center said the tremors were “widely felt” across the Aleutian Islands, Alaska Peninsula and the Cook Inlet regions.

It was recorded at a relatively shallow depth of 3.8 miles (6 kilometers), 55 miles southwest of the small town of Sand Point.

The Alaska branch of the US National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted: “Massive inundation is possible or already happening.”

He urged people in the affected areas to “move from the inside to higher ground”.

It appears that an alert was sent to some residents of Anchorage, the largest city in the state, but the NWS confirmed that this was a “problem” and that the area was not affected.

Some Anchorage residents were given a tsunami alert, although they were later told this was not intended (Photo: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Alaska Volcano Observatory said the “explosive” eruption of the Aleutian Chishaldin volcano is continuing, and the aviation color code has been raised to red due to the extent of the ash cloud.

In a social media post, the observatory wrote: ‘A persistent ash plume now extends more than 80 miles (125 km) into the SSE from the volcano at about 16,000 feet (4.9 km) above sea level.

The seismicity has remained elevated for more than 6 hours and frequent burst signals are being detected in the regional ultrasound networks (pressure sensor).

Some eruptions send ash plumes as high as 20,000 feet (6 km) above sea level. “

The post stated that this morning’s earthquake was “not related to volcanic activity”.

