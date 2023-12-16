WHO officially recognizes noma as a neglected tropical disease





In a pivotal move towards addressing one of the world’s most underrecognized health challenges, the World Health Organization (WHO) today announced the inclusion of noma (cancrum oris or gangrenous stomatitis) in its official list of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs). This decision, which was recommended by the 17th meeting of the Strategic and Technical Advisory Group for Neglected Tropical Diseases (STAG-NTD), underscores WHO’s commitment to expanding health services to the world’s most vulnerable populations. Noma, a severe gangrenous disease of the mouth and face, primarily affects malnourished young children (between the ages of 2 and 6 years) in regions of extreme poverty. It starts as an inflammation of the gums, which, if not treated early, spreads quickly to destroy facial tissues and bones. It frequently leads to death, with survivors suffering severe disfigurement. Accurate estimation of the number of noma cases is challenging due to the rapid progression of the disease and the associated stigma, which contributes to leaving many cases undiagnosed. Cases of noma are mostly found in sub-Saharan Africa, although cases have also been reported in the Americas and Asia. Evidence indicates that noma is caused by bacteria found in the mouth. There are multiple risk factors associated with this disease, including poor oral hygiene, malnutrition, weakened immune systems, infections, and extreme poverty. Noma isn’t contagious but tends to strike when the body’s defenses are down. Early detection is essential, as therapy is most effective at the early stages of disease when it causes severe swollen gums, known as acute necrotizing gingivitis. Treatment involves antibiotics, advice and support on practices to improve oral hygiene with disinfectant mouthwash (salt water or chlorhexidine could be used) and nutritional supplements. If diagnosed during the early stages of the disease, treatment can lead to proper wound healing without long-term consequences. In severe cases though, surgery may be necessary. Children who survive the gangrenous stage of the disease are likely to suffer severe facial disfigurement, have difficulty eating and speaking, face social stigma and isolation, and need reconstructive surgery. “Noma is more than a disease, it is a social marker of extreme poverty and malnutrition, affecting the most vulnerable populations,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “By classifying noma as a neglected tropical disease, we are shining a light on a condition that has afflicted marginalized communities for centuries. We are committed to working with affected countries and communities to address the drivers of noma, and alleviate the suffering it causes.” The recognition of noma as an NTD aims to amplify global awareness, catalyse research, stimulate funding, and boost efforts to control the disease through multisectoral and multi-pronged approaches. Interventions addressing the burden of this devastating disease will contribute to achieving universal health coverage, as they will specifically target pockets of underserved populations. Noma is often managed by oral health programmes in endemic areas and collaboration with NTD programmes at operational level can be strengthened, notably by integrating noma within the activities aimed at detecting and managing skin-related neglected tropical diseases (skin NTDs). The Government of Nigeria spearheaded action to have noma included in the list of NTDs. In January 2023, an official request was submitted to WHO on behalf of 32 Member States. The request was supported by a detailed dossier highlighting the burden and distribution of noma and providing evidence to demonstrate fulfilment of the criteria set by WHO. Several partner institutions contributed by sharing information and conducting advocacy. The formal process for adding new conditions to the NTD list was established by the STAG-NTD in 2016. Since then, the following diseases have been added: mycetoma (2016); chromoblastomycosis and other deep mycoses (2017; merged in a single group with mycetoma); scabies (2017); snakebite envenoming (2017); and noma (2023). Currently, with noma, WHO’s NTD list includes 21 diseases or groups of diseases.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/15-12-2023-who-officially-recognizes-noma-as-a-neglected-tropical-disease The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos