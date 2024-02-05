Oklahoma house camera captures shaking during major earthquake





WATCH: A viewer shares video of the house shaking during the 5.1 magnitude Oklahoma earthquake

The quake could be felt across the state, with many KOCO 5 viewers saying they felt it in Stillwater, Edmond, Norman and as far away as Tulsa.

Updated: 9:21 a.m. CST on February 5, 2024

Another major earthquake rocked Oklahoma late Friday night, and several aftershocks were recorded early Saturday morning. More | USGS: 5.1-magnitude earthquake recorded near Prague and felt across the state The USGS says a 5.1-magnitude earthquake occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday. The quake could be felt across the state, with many KOCO 5 viewers saying they felt it in Stillwater, Edmond, Norman and as far away as Tulsa. Carrie Standley shared a video of the moment the earthquake struck her home. The video shows a quiet night inside her house when she hears rumblings and roars and then sees the house shaking. | More | OCC shuts down wastewater injection site wells near the epicenter of the 5.1 magnitude quake Another viewer, Stacia Stanbury, shared photos of the chaos left behind by the quake after items were knocked off counters and decorations on the walls were left twisted. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission announced over the weekend that they are closing all wastewater injection well sites within a 10-mile radius of the epicenter of Friday night's earthquake. Jake Walter, a state seismologist, said they are not sure exactly what caused the quake.| More | 'I need to get back to Jersey': 'Jersey Shore's Snooki reacts to feeling 5.1-magnitude earthquake 'It also happened in roughly the same location as a 5.7-magnitude earthquake in 2011. The scientific community largely agrees that getting rid of water Sanitation contributed to an earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale.” “The seismic presence of the 2011 earthquake,” Walter said. KOCO 5 reached out for further comment from the OCC on its decision to shut down wastewater injection well sites in the Prague area, which they said is only an initial response. A Mustang superintendent sends a message to the school community after a painful week. Referee dies after collapsing at high school basketball game 'It happens at every school': Psychiatrist, superintendent urges parents to talk about mental health, police arrest man at Will Rogers Airport for trespassing on plane

