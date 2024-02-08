Oklahoma closes more drainage wells in response to earthquake





Disposal wells. Nine water disposal wells must be closed within the next ten days. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission says this is out of an abundance of caution to reduce pressure along those fault lines. We have active faults, and that's the thing we have to deal with with indefinite closures underway after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit Oklahoma, and the Oklahoma Corporation Commission says it first requested any disposal wells within ten miles of the epicenter that dump the Arbuckle Formation. close. Now they've gone one step further. These wells are slightly shallower than the Arbuckle Formation, and wells are ordered to be drilled within three miles of the epicenter and as the depth reaches the Woodford Formation, they will be closed, in addition no new permits will be issued for wells deeper than the Woodford Formation within six miles of the epicenter. And while the state says the Woodford Formation is not as deep as the Arbuckle, I would say that's an abundance of caution. We have preliminary data to suggest that this may be the case, given the fact that the wells are capable of a plus-five earthquake, we want to make sure that we take all the necessary steps to be as careful as possible, saying they have seen success with shutdowns before. We reduced the rate of earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 or higher by 98%. But they are not taking the closures seriously. Knowing that they can influence the people of Oklahoma in the oil and gas industry. We have been working with our operators over the years to help them find other places to safely transport and dispose of their wastewater, oil and gas. Now, they say these closures will happen in phases to avoid any major changes in pressure. But eat

Oklahoma closes more drainage wells in response to recent earthquake

It is the foundation committee's second step aimed at slowing down seismic activity.

Updated: 5:10 PM CST on February 7, 2024

The state closed more drainage wells in response to the recent earthquake. It is the second step taken by the foundation committee aimed at slowing down seismic activity. Nine wells must be shut in over the next 10 days, which OCC says is out of an abundance of caution to reduce pressure on those fault lines.| More | OCC changed operations for some wastewater and oil and gas disposal wells after recent earthquakes. “We have active bugs, and that's something we're going to have to deal with,” OCC's Matt Skinner said. There are indefinite closures after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook Oklahoma. The OCC said it first ordered the closure of any disposal wells within 10 miles of the quake's epicenter that trend toward the Arbuckle Formation, but now they've gone a step further. Skinner said. They ordered the closure of disposal wells three miles from the epicenter as deep as the Woodford Formation. In addition, no new permits will be issued for wells deeper than Woodford, which is located within six miles of the epicenter. Meanwhile, the state said the Woodford Formation is not nearly as deep as the Arbuckle Formation. To be careful. We have preliminary data to suggest that this may be the case due to the fact that Wilzetta is capable of producing an earthquake of magnitude five or greater, and we want to make sure we take all the necessary steps to be as careful as possible. “Possible,” Skinner said.| More | OCC shuts down wastewater injection site wells near the epicenter of the 5.1 magnitude quake, and they said they have seen success with closures before. “We reduced the rate of earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 and above by 98%,” Skinner said. “We do not take closures lightly, knowing they could impact Oklahomans in the oil and gas industry.” Skinner said: The wells will be closed in stages to avoid significant pressure changes. They must all close by February 17th. TOP HEADLINES Oklahoma radio station pays tribute to country star Toby Keith 'One Okie to Another': Country music legend Garth Brooks remembers fellow Oklahoma native Toby Keith, as classes were canceled in an Oklahoma school district after receiving text threats. Tours Still love your landline? Phone providers are close to phasing out a Shawnee community's concern after a woman was assaulted and robbed at the post office

oklahoma city –

The state closed more drainage wells in response to the recent earthquake.

It is the foundation committee's second step aimed at slowing down seismic activity. Nine wells must be shut in in the next 10 days, which the OCC says is out of an abundance of caution to reduce pressure on those fault lines.

| More | OCC issues change in operations for some oil and gas wastewater disposal wells after recent earthquakes

“We have active defects, and that's something we have to deal with,” OCC's Matt Skinner said.

Indefinite closures are currently in place after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook Oklahoma. The OCC said it first ordered the closure of any disposal wells within 10 miles of the quake's epicenter that are located in the Arbuckle Formation, but now, they've gone a step further.

“These wells are a little shallower than the Arbuckle Formation,” Skinner said.

They ordered the closure of disposal wells three miles from the epicenter as deep as the Woodford Formation. In addition, no new permits will be issued for wells deeper than the Woodford area, which is located within six miles of the epicenter.

Meanwhile, the state said the Woodford Formation is not as deep as the Arbuckle Formation.

“I would say this represents an abundance of caution. We have preliminary data that suggests this may be the case given the fact that Walesta is capable of causing an earthquake of magnitude five or greater, and we want to make sure we are taking all the steps there are,” Skinner said. “We need to be as careful as possible.”

| More | OCC will shut down wells at a wastewater injection site near the epicenter of the 5.1 magnitude earthquake

They said they've seen success with lockdowns before.

“We have succeeded in reducing the rate of earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 or higher by 98 percent,” Skinner said.

They don't take the closures lightly, because they know they could impact Oklahomans in the oil and gas industry.

“We are working with operators, as we have over the years, to help them find other places to safely transport and dispose of oil and gas wastewater,” Skinner said.

The wells will be shut in phases to avoid significant pressure changes. They must all close by February 17th.

The most important headlines

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koco.com/article/oklahoma-shuts-down-disposal-wells-earthquake/46675629 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos