An interview with Dakota Johnson was interrupted by a terrifying earthquake caught on camera





Earthquakes can be terrifying no matter when or where they happen because they are unpredictable. Now imagine an earthquake creeping up on you during the interview!

Dakota Johnson had a surprise moment during an interview in Los Angeles for her upcoming film Madame Web when an earthquake suddenly halted proceedings.

The 34-year-old actress looked visibly shaken as the ground shook, causing her to look around in amazement. A reporter behind the camera asked if it was an earthquake, and Johnson confirmed it with a chuckle.

Playfully, the reporter suggested that Johnson might be responsible for the tremor, in reference to her superhero character in the film.

Unperturbed, Johnson encouraged the press to continue with the conference, anticipating possible aftershocks while maintaining her composure. Although the earthquake was interrupted, she joked: “That was a big earthquake.”

Later, Johnson was informed that another earthquake had occurred in Hawaii a few hours earlier, prompting her to shout, “Scary!”

Madame Web is currently on a promotional tour for the MCU film set for release on February 14, featuring Johnson alongside main cast members Sydney Sweeney, Isabella Merced, and Emma Roberts.

The unexpected earthquake added an element of surprise to Johnson's interview, showcasing her ability to handle unexpected circumstances with a mixture of poise and humor.

