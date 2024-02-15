Damaged electrical wires may be behind the major fire that followed the Japan earthquake





A large fire that swept through a historic market in central Japan following a strong earthquake that occurred on New Year's Day may have been caused by damaged electrical wires, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said on Thursday.

The fire in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, which took about 24 hours to bring under control, destroyed about 49,000 square meters, roughly the size of seven football fields. The agency expected the fire to spread quickly due to the high concentration of old wooden buildings in the area.

Investigators found evidence of molten wires inside a house suspected to be where the fire broke out. It had a television and air conditioners, but appliances that used open flames, such as a kerosene stove, were not in use at the time, according to the agency.

A photo taken on January 29, 2024 shows Wajima Market and the surrounding area in Ishikawa Prefecture engulfed by a major fire that broke out after a massive earthquake. (kyodo)

Electricity is often the cause of fires that follow strong earthquakes, as seen in the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, where shaking can damage wires and power cords and topple electric heating appliances. A fire can also start if the power outlets get wet.

The Japanese government is promoting the use of circuit breakers that automatically turn off when an earthquake is detected.

The agency's research institute has not yet confirmed the exact cause of the fire in Wajima, but is looking into the possibility of a short circuit or loose connection in damaged electrical wires.

The fire was first reported to fire authorities at 5:23 pm on 1 January, and was finally extinguished at 5:10 pm on 6 January. Efforts to fight the fire were hampered by debris and a lack of water supplies, the agency said.

The death toll from the 7.6-magnitude earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture rose to 242 people as of Thursday, and Wajima witnessed the loss of 103 people.

