King Cove M2.1 | Alaska Earthquake Center





28 Feb 2024 07:35:57 AKST (28 Feb 2024 4:35:57 UTC) 54.4489°N 161.5664°W Depth 6.7 mi (10 km)

This event has been reviewed by seismic experts

58 miles (94 km) SE of Mount Dutton, 64 miles (103 km) S of Emmons Lake, 66 miles (107 km) SE of Frosty Peak, 68 miles (110 km) SE of Cold Bay, 68 miles (110 km) S Pavlov Volcano, 71 miles (115 km) south of Pavlov Sister 75 miles (121 km) southwest of Sand Point 79 miles (128 km) east of False Pass 83 miles (134 km) south of Mount Dana 85 miles (137 km) east of Round Top Mountain 89 mi (144 km) E Isanotsky Peaks 204 mi (330 km) E from Dutch Force Type: Ml2 Event Type: Tectonic Earthquake Setting of the Alaska Peninsula Earthquakes in the Alaska Peninsula area are produced by various tectonic features: (1) Aleutian thrust Al-Kabir is the source of the strongest earthquakes in the region. More recent examples include the 2020 M7.8 Simeonof earthquake beneath the Shumagin Islands and the 2021 M8.2 Chignik earthquake southwest of Kodiak Island. While these recent earthquakes did not produce devastating tsunamis, previous tsunamis have been documented in the historical records of Russian communities and in recently discovered ancient tsunami deposits. (2) Moderate-depth earthquakes (less than 20 miles/32 km) occur in the Wadati-Benioff zone, where the subducting Pacific plate dips into the mantle beneath the North American plate. This region extends along the Aleutian Arc, the Alaska Peninsula, and Cook Harbor. In the Alaska Peninsula region, seismic activity subsides to a depth of about 150 miles (241 km), reflecting the lower extension of the Pacific Plate. The Aleutian-Alaska Wadati-Benioff region produces thousands of earthquakes every year, most of them too deep and too small to be felt. The most notable examples of these earthquakes are the M7.0 events of 1999 and the M6.9 Kodiak Island events of 2001. Both earthquakes caused damage and disruption to the city of Kodiak and other communities on the island. (3) Crustal earthquakes in this area can be attributed to the Kodiak Escarpment fault zone and to the volcanic arc. In 1912, a series of M7+ earthquakes were associated with the Novarupta eruption, which was the largest volcanic eruption of the 20th century worldwide.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://earthquake.alaska.edu/event/0242pug517 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos