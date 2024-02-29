JUIDA drone for Japan earthquake relief





Joining forces: innovating relief efforts through drone technology in post-earthquake Japan

This article was published in cooperation with JUIDA, Japan Industrial Development Association UAS.

Following the devastating Noto Peninsula earthquake that struck on January 1, 2024, Japan's response has been characterized by innovative drone technology and collaborative relief efforts led by various companies in partnership with the Japan UAS Industrial Development Association (JUIDA).

JUIDA, in coordination with the local government and the 10th Division of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces (JGSDF), quickly dispatched an integrated crisis manager to the affected area. In cooperation with partner companies, they initiated a wide range of activities, including searching for victims, delivering medicines, conducting aerial photography of affected areas, and monitoring sedimentary dams using drone ports over a long period. According to JUIDA, this represents the first large-scale systematic operation of unmanned aerial vehicles during a disaster in Japan.

Among the participating companies, Blue Innovation was one of the first to announce its disaster relief activities in Wajima City. Using drones and drone ports under the supervision of JUIDA, Blue Innovation focused on assessing dam collapse risks by deploying drones to monitor sediment dams in real time along the Oshio River.

The drone operation, another major player, began relief activities shortly after the earthquake, based on information provided by JUIDA. They have strategically identified isolated evacuation centers and delivered essential supplies such as medicines via drones, establishing regular delivery routes to ensure ongoing support.

Japan DMC has quickly joined efforts to support local recovery by leveraging drone technology. After consulting with JUIDA and local authorities, Japan's DMC conducted comprehensive field surveys in priority sites in Wajima City and Suzu City, to assist in data analysis and recovery planning.

Using multiple drone models, Eams Robotics focused on assessing coastal damage and changes in sea conditions primarily in Wajima City and Suzu City. By collaborating with several organizations, they have shared important orthomosaic data on disaster information websites, facilitating informed decision-making for relief operations.

SkyDrive has contributed significantly by using drones to assess damage and transport supplies to isolated villages affected by landslides. With their specialized SkyLift P300S drone, capable of carrying heavy loads in difficult terrain, they provided essential support from January 8 to 14 at the request of the Japan Ground Defense Forces' 10th Artillery Regiment.

The collaborative efforts and innovative use of drone technology by these companies, in partnership with JUIDA and local authorities, underscore a proactive and effective approach to disaster relief in Japan. As recovery efforts continue, initiatives such as these embody the pivotal role of technology and collaboration in mitigating the impact of natural disasters on affected communities.

